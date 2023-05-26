19 Of The Best Summer Festivals Across The U.S.

By: The Editors By: The Editors | | Lifestyle

Ah, summer. Long days, warm nights and more outdoor activities than there are out-of-office hours.

Wherever you are in the United States, there’s probably a cool festival cropping up in your backyard. Whether you’re planning a cool trip out of state or want to hit your own urban oasis, the list below highlights some of the best summer festivals from coast to coast.

See also: 19 Of The Best Tasting Menus Across the U.S.

From food to film, music, comedy and more, these are the summer festivals you just can’t miss!

Atlanta - Atlanta Food & Wine Festival

680 Dallas St. NE / Website

Southern cuisine shines at the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival at Historic Fourth Ward Park, where guests can choose between day passes and weekend-long tickets giving access to wine, beer, cocktails and unlimited food. Tasting tents offer quick bites from Atlanta’s favorite southern vendors while intimate dinners give a more in-depth experience. With partners such as Four Roses Bourbon, Ketel One Vodka and Wicked Weed Brewing, and exhibitors such as Pie Bar, festival-goers are in for a treat. See what else is going down in the summer at Atlanta’s full list.

Aspen - Aspen Food & Wine Classic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Food & Wine (@foodandwine)

Website

The Food & Wine Classic is a spectacular three-day culinary event that spotlights a combination of wine seminars, gourmet tastings and cooking demos. The festival draws in the most famous and talented names in the industry to celebrate and show off their expertise. On this year's lineup, be on the lookout for Andrew Zimmerman, Claudette Zepeda, Alba Huerta, Anthony Giglio and many more. The 40th annual classic is scheduled to take place from June 16-18 and tickets are now on sale. From music to beer, literature and more, there are tons of cool happenings on Aspen’s full list.

Boston - Boston Calling Music Festival

Harvard Athletic Complex, 65 N. Harvard St. / Website

With an iconic mix of musical performances and a commitment to showcasing new forms of entertainment, Boston Calling is poised to make its triumphant return this Memorial Day Weekend. Legendary bands—Foo Fighters, The Lumineers and Paramore—will lead a lineup of over 50 performers, including a large collection of regional talent. After jamming to 20 acts with New England ties, like the R&B-influenced Blue Light Bandits, grab a bite at one of the dozens of food vendors. Find even more summer fun on Boston’s full list.

Chicago - Lollapalooza

Grant Park, 337 East Randolph St. / Website

Chicagoans and visitors from around the world just couldn't get enough of Lollapalooza—so they added a fourth day in 2016. The iconic fest taking over Grant Park each year always offers a stellar lineup on all nine stages, as well as some of the city's best bites. This year, more than 170 acts including headliners The 1975, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Billie Eilish are on the roster. That’s just the beginning because Chicago’s full list includes 10 more culturally rich and internationally attended summer festivals.

Dallas - State Fair of Texas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by State Fair of Texas (@statefairoftx)

Fair Park, 1300 Robert B Cullum Blvd. / Website

This annual Texas tradition brings the whole state together for three weeks of food, games and entertainment. Listen to live performances, visit the midway for over 70 thrilling rides or have some family fun at the Big Tex’s Farmyard. Other attractions include the Starlight Parade, a full auto show, the Texas Skyway gondola ride, dog and pig races, and a 212-foot-tall Ferris wheel overlooking the fairgrounds. Everything’s bigger in Texas, including the calendar of events, so be sure to check Dallas’ full list.

Hawaii - King Kamehameha Celebration

Website

A statewide holiday honored across the islands celebrates the legacy of “Kamehameha the Great.” Following a floral parade, attendees can bask in live music, hula, food vendors and artisanal goods. There’s more where that came from though, so island hop and check out all the summer festivals on Hawaii’s full list.

Houston - Houston Barbecue Festival

Humble Civic Center Arena Complex, 8233 Will Clayton Pkwy / Website

It’s time to get your grub on! The annual Houston Barbecue Festival celebrated its 10th year with an impressive (and did we mention delicious?) lineup of the best barbecue joints in the city. Think Tin Roof BBQ, The Brisket House, 1701 Barbecue, The Pit Room and so many others. General admission tickets secured entry into the festival and unlimited sample portions from each vendor. VIP admission brought the heat with admission to the festival one hour early, unlimited samples, a T-shirt and one drink ticket. Catch even more fun at one of the other 11 festivals on Houston’s full list.

Las Vegas - Life is Beautiful

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL (@lifeisbeautiful)

425 Fremont St. / Website

Downtown Las Vegas’ star-studded music festival returns Sept. 22 through 24. Bringing together top performers from myriad genres—from hip-hop and indie rock to EDM and pop—this year’s headliners include The Killers, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, among others. Seven stages, cuisine from more than 70 local and regional brands, 18 blocks of art galleries, plus a lineup of beloved comedians, make this festival one to plan for this fall. Purchase an All-In wristband to enjoy front-row viewing areas at select stages, entry to the Artist Hospitality Lounge, food vouchers and much more. Feeling lucky? Strike gold at any of the seven festivals on Las Vegas’ full list.

Los Angeles - Netflix Is A Joke

Website

Catch live comedy shows from Hollywood’s top comedians at this free mini-festival outdoors at the Hollywood Palladium. The 2022 lineup included Ali Wong, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, Dave Chappelle, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogan, Wanda Sykes and hundreds more. Guests can step into their favorite Netflix shows in real life, as well as enjoy food, drinks, music, a drag brunch, movie trivia happy hour and more. While not exactly an annual festival, this massive event is set to return in 2024. Of course, there is a lot more to do in the City of Angels than just laugh, so be sure to check L.A.’s full list.

Miami - Rolling Loud

347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens / Website

Rolling Loud is one of the biggest hip-hop festivals in the country, and the three-day festival packs its lineup with the biggest names in the genre. To watch in style, the Loud Club offers elevated viewing areas, VIP entrance, parking and valet, celebrity appearances and the option to order food and exclusive merch right to your section. Beat the heat in Miami throughout the summer season at one of the other six events on Miami’s full list.

NYC - Pride

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NYC Pride (@nycpride)

Manhattan / Website

Pride has become a beacon of fun and strength for LGBTQ+ community members and their allies across the country, but the original Pride March walked these exact streets in 1970 as gay men in the city stood up for their rights following the Stonewall riots in Greenwich Village. Be a part of living history and make your voice heard as you march in bright colors and represent for those who still need to fight to exist. Of course, there are a million things a minute happening in the Big Apple come summer, so be sure to check out NYC’s full list.

Orange County - California Wine Festival

Website

An afternoon spent sipping fine wines at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel is just around the corner. Experience an elegant VIP event at the California Wine Festival where trophy wines, regional craft beers and varying foods are only a few of the treats you can expect. Keep the good times rolling at one of the other festivals on Orange County’s full list.

Palm Beach - Sunfest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SunFest (@sunfest)

Website

Held annually in downtown West Palm Beach, the four-day spectacular typically attracts over 100,000 patrons with its lineup of notable performers, artists, food vendors and more. As the celebrations have been on a hiatus since the start of the pandemic, the anticipation for Sunfest 2024 has hit new heights on May 5th through 7th. And to continue this momentum until next spring, SunFest has teamed up with West Palm’s weekly concert series, Clematis by Night, to hold countdowns until the festival’s return. Dip your toes into even more fun by checking out Palm Beach’s full list.

Philadelphia - Roots Picnic

5201 Parkside Ave. / Website

Dance the day away as the acclaimed band The Roots returns home to Philadelphia alongside an award-winning lineup of curated musicians that makes this festival a must-attend for hip-hop and R&B fans. Taking place at the Mann at Fairmount Park, Roots Picnic is the ideal event to take in tunes while enjoying local bites on the lawn. Don’t stop there! The City of Brotherly Love teems with cool things to do, so check Philly’s full list.

San Diego - San Diego International Film Festival

Website

The San Diego Film Foundation pools together worldwide talent to present the finest independent films each year. Scheduled for October, this festival celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, cultures the community through film and curates content to explore issues of global impact. There’s even more to do throughout the summer, so check out San Diego’s full list.

San Francisco - Outside Lands

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outside Lands (@outsidelands)

Website

No celebration embodies everything we love about the Bay Area like the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival. With past lineups including Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots and Kacey Musgraves, this highly anticipated weekend transforms Golden Gate Park into a colorful woodland sanctuary with eclectic musical performances—and equally electric crowds. Outrageous psychedelic color schemes, savory bites from popular vendors and Instagrammable ’fits with friends make this festival the ultimate summer highlight. San Fran is one of the biggest cultural hubs in the US, so be sure to check out San Francisco’s full list.

Scottsdale - Chocolate and Art Show Phoenix

734 W. Polk St., Phoenix / Website

Surround yourself with fine art, great music, tasty chocolate and good vibes with Phoenix's finest up-and-coming artists, photographers and creators at this year’s 10th anniversary celebration. Chocolate and Art has partnered up with Artists for Trauma to create a spectacular two night event, including live body painting, live music, face-painting and free chocolate. Enjoy even more this summer on Scottsdale’s full list.

Silicon Valley - Palo Alto Festival of the Arts

355 Alma St. / Website

Hosted by the Palo Alto Chamber of Commerce, this specialty festival attracts over 150,000 attendees each year to peruse over 300 fine art and contemporary craft displays. With over 60 Italian street painters creating larger-than-life chalk art on Tasso St., to stage and street corner entertainment, gourmet food and drinks and a kid’s art studio, this festive event is a must-attend. Tech city blossoms with fun come summer, so be sure to check out Silicon Valley’s full list.

Washington DC - Citi Open

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Citi Open (@citiopen)

5220 16th St. NW / Website

One of DC’s longest-standing sports traditions, the Citi Open is set to take place at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center this summer. The nine-day event has served as a hallmark for the District since 1969, standing as the city’s only major professional tennis competition. Previous tournaments have featured a series of special offerings, including tailgates, beer festivals, junior tennis clinics and much more. Enjoy wine, jazz, history and other fun at DC’s full list.

Want to see more of what our country has to offer? Plan a stay at one of the best hotels across the US and eat at one of the nation’s best restaurants with tasting menus.