13 Summer Scents To Transform Your Home Into The Ultimate Escape

These summer scents pay homage to the season and destinations both near and far—transforming your home into the ultimate escape.

Le Labo ENCENS 9 home fragrance, lelabofragrances.com. Shop here.

Byredo Summer Rain candle, byredo.com. Shop here.

NEST New York White Tea & Rosemary Alfresco multi-wick decorative candle, nestnewyork.com. Shop here.

Diptyque Citronnelle extra-large candle, diptyqueparis.com. Shop here.

Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle Cafe Society perfume gun, fredericmalle.com. Shop here.

LAFCO New York Paloma Melon candle, lafco.com. Shop here.

Homecourt Steeped Rose room deodorant spray, homecourt.co. Shop here.

Liis Neroli Weather candle, liisfragrances.com. Shop here.

Jonathan Adler Muse candle, jonathanadler.com. Shop here.

LAFCO New York Marine room spray, lafco.com. Shop here.

FluffCo Turn Down room spray, fluff.co. Shop here.

Baobab Collection Sand Sonora candle, us.baobabcollection.com. Shop here.

Trudon Ernesto scented room spray, hudsongracesf.com. Shop here.