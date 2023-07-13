By: Chase Finizio By: Chase Finizio | | Food & Drink

Few culinary experiences compare to sushi. With the combination of geographical location in proximity to the ocean, paired with a plethora of cultures, Miami is the perfect setting to enjoy the most delicious sushi. We rounded up some of our favorite sushi and omakase spots in Miami to try on your next night out.

Photo Courtesy: Nossa Omakase

Omakai Sushi

2107 NW Second Ave., Miami; 3304 Mary St., Miami / Website

Created by two brothers with a goal to bring authentic sushi flavors to Miami, Omakai offers options for everyone with their five Omakase-style menus, including the oma, oma bite, vegan oma, oma deluxe and the omakai experience. The “leave it up to us” section allows guests to pair their meal with the tasty options that remain staples of the à la carte selection.

Uchi

252 NW 25th St., Miami / Website

Award-winning chef Tyson Cole’s culinary skills are displayed at his beloved restaurant, Uchi. Uchi serves non-traditional Japanese cuisine with specialty tastings, sushi, and a seasonal omakase in a delicate combination of refined taste and exquisite service. Chef Cole transferred the expertise he’d acquired over the previous 10 years in Tokyo and New York to his own, Austin-based restaurant.

Sushi Bar

1435 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach / Website

Austin-based Sushi Bar makes its way to Miami Beach with the omakase dining concept. Thirty-six guests per night can experience the exclusive 17-course dinner with an ever-changing menu full of satisfying dishes. As one of the world’s only female omakase chefs, Embrely Ouimette will continue to wow her guests at the new Miami location, being sure to incorporate all the flare and flavors the city offers.

Sushi By Scratch

3540 Main Highway., Miami /Website

The California-based Scratch Restaurant Group contributes to the wave of Michelin-star restaurants expanding into Miami. Sushi By Scratch is an omakase-style dining destination in the iconic Stirrup House of Coral Gables. With only 10 seats, the night is an intimate experience that begins with a complimentary cocktail followed by handcrafted bites created with quality as the priority.

Sexy Fish

1001 S Miami Ave., Miami / Website

In the heart of Brickell lies one of Miami’s most extravagent restaurants. From decor to food, Sexy Fish is a must-try for locals and tourists alike. Recently adding three new sharable omakase menus, Sexy Fish offers iconic dishes that are just as delightful to the stomach as they are to the eye. It doesn’t have to stop at dinner; guests can stay for tasty desserts or cocktails that will impress.

Wabi Sabi Miami

851 NE 79th St., Miami / Website

Japanese culinary traditions thrive in all dishes offered at Wabi Sabi. From private dining experiences to everyday dinners, they offer only the freshest seasonal ingredients that make each experience unique. Hand rolls, traditional rolls, omakase platters, and even vegetarian offerings are the dishes that complete the impressive menu. Finding the beauty in simplicity is what Wabi Sabi strives for.

ZZ’s Club

151 NE 41st St. Miami / Website

As part of Major Food Group, ZZ’s Club is a Japanese restaurant and a membership club. Offering the highest caliber of cuisine and personalized hospitality, ZZ’s first floor houses a traditional sushi omakase counter run by renowned chef Yasu Tanaka, along with a contemporary Japanese eatery that serves various à la carte dishes. The second floor offers amenities, including a cigar patio, a backgammon deck and a cozy bar and lounge.

Zuma Miami

270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami / Website

The infamous Zuma Miami is a classic dining experience in the Kimpton Epic Hotel. The chic Japanese hot spot displays an expansive sushi menu full of shareable trips with vegan and vegetarian options in the center of downtown. With several brunch packages, the fresh fish selection and bold flavors will leave guests wanting more.

Makoto

9700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach / Website

One of Miami’s most picturesque areas, Bal Harbor, is home to a highly esteemed sushi staple. Chef Makoto’s restaurant showcases his exquisite flavors with well-known dishes such as tuna crispy rice, rock shrimp, and house salads to accompany the long list of delicious sushi rolls.

Hiden

313 NW 25th St., Miami / Website

As one of the most elusive and intimate dining experiences, Hiden seats eight guests per night. Accessible via a secret code behind a Wynwood taco shop, the secret door holds a unique atmosphere. The eight to ten-course chef hand-selected menu uses only the freshest fish in an omakase-style. The chef’s display of culinary talent is a show in itself.

Nossa Omakase

1600 Collins Ave., Miami/ Website

A night of extravagant ingredients and Instagram-worthy presentation, foodies and connoisseurs alike will appreciate every aspect of this meal. Launching a brand-new 16-course Japanese omakase, the luxurious experience is unmatched and features tableside selections of dry-aged Japanese seafood flown in from traditional markets, fresh and aged tuna, Russian caviar, uni, and even hand-selected truffles.

Mr. Omakase

163 SE First St., Miami / Website

For those looking for an Omakase experience that doesn’t break the bank yet has an upscale dining experience feel, Mr. Omakase is a must-try. Delicious dishes served in an intimate environment give the immediate feel of the downtown Miami restaurant. There are 10, 14, and 18-course options with a menu that varies based on seasonal ingredients to provide only fresh dishes.

Shingo

112 Alhambra Circle, Miami/ Website

The 14-seat omakase experience, Shingo, displays hospitality like no other. Not only do chef Shingo Akikuni’s dishes excite, but so does his dedication to the guests. Using locally sourced ingredients from Florida and Japan accompanied by outstanding comfort and service, Akikuni transports his guests to Japan for the night.

Miss Crispy Rice



2335 N Miami Ave., Miami/ Website

As the world’s first crispy rice and hand roll bar, Miss Crispy Rice is sure to impress. Guests have the chance to choose from a large selection of crispy rice, handrolls, and izakaya. For the more adventurous eaters, 14 and 16-course omakase experiences are offered, highlighting the signature dishes that bring guests back time and time again.