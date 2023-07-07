By: Allison Strasius By: Allison Strasius | | Lifestyle Style & Beauty

When thinking of the Miami scene, especially during the summer, 3 B’s come to mind: beaches, boats and bikinis. This is the season to soak up the sun and enjoy the ocean! So, here are the 5 best swimwear boutiques in Miami to stock up on some new summer suits at.

Nic Del Mar

475 Biltmore Way / Website

Founded by sisters Jeanette Nicole and Lyanne Marie, Nic Del Mar was created to offer the most sought-after luxury swimwear and beachwear in Miami. The name of the boutique is rooted in a combination of the sisters’ middle names. Nic Del Mar provides worldwide shipping and personal styling services as well.

Nikki’s Beachhouse Boutique

5746 Sunset Drive and 3115 Commodore Plaza / Website

Nikki’s Beachhouse Boutique was created by a mother-daughter duo, named after the latter, Nicole. The boutique combines her upbringing in Los Angeles and her early adulthood spent in South Florida with its east and west coast vibe. Nikki’s Beachhouse Boutique offers new product drops every single Thursday.

Aquamarine

4441 Collins Ave / Website

Located at the Fontainebleau hotel, Aquamarine offers everything one could need for a stay at the Miami beach resort. The boutique boasts luxury swimwear from over 50 world-class names. The boutique surrounds customers in a shimmering atmosphere full of blue decor, fitting its name.

Montce

3810 NE First Ave / Website

South Florida native Alexandra Grief creates swimwear that prioritizes quality and extensive fit testing to provide the most flattering suits for all customers. The brand also employs nostalgic prints and unique styles to stand out amongst the swimwear crowd. Montce now remains an internationally recognized name despite its local start.

Eberjey

Sunset Harbour Shops and 360 San Lorenzo Ave / Website

Miami-raised founders Ali Mejia and Mariela Rovito initially started Eberjey as a pajama line to transform the male-driven lingerie market into one that focused on women feeling comfortable and confident. As the brand grew, its swimwear line emerged. Eberjey offers swimsuits, cover-ups and beachwear all inspired by a core mission of sustainability.