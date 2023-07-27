By: Alexa Shabinsky By: Alexa Shabinsky | | Food & Drink

When in Miami, Taco Tuesday is every day because there are that many delicious and authentic offerings. From takeout to sit-down restaurants, these tacos do not disappoint. We have rounded up the best taco spots to stuff your face, and be sure to treat yourself to a margarita while you're at it!

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Multiple Locations / Website

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila is one of the trendiest street taco spots in Miami. From authentic tacos to street corn and everything in between, this food is made to impress. Whether you’re looking for chicken, fish, steak or even vegan tacos, Bodega will be sure to serve the most delicious tacos. Some locations are even open until 3 a.m. for the best late-night bites!

Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant

1884 Bay Rd. / Website

This dine-in taco spot is the best place to indulge in all things tacos and Mexican-street food. With a variety of tacos available from both the land and sea, you’ll be sure to find one to fuel your tastebuds. The Guacamole is a must-order for the table, boasting fresh citrus flavors.

Pilo’s Street Tacos

28 SW 11th St. / Website

Not only are Pilo’s Street Tacos absolutely delicious, but the meaning behind the restaurant is even better. Inspired by the founder’s Aunt Pilo, the restaurant uses its space to empower individuals with disabilities, with the end goal of being the largest employer of individuals with special needs across the country. Not only will their staff be sure to put a smile on your face, but amazing taco offerings will too!

Coyo Taco

Multiple Locations / Website

Another well-known and delicious taco spot, Coyo Taco serves absolutely delicious and fresh tacos. Made with fresh-pressed corn tortillas, these tacos taste even more authentic with every bite. The Alambre made with Angus steak, smoked bacon and chicharron de queso is a must-order, and the menu features some unique options such as the Hongos with huitlacoche, seasonal mushrooms and queso cotija.

La Diosa Taqueria

3458 SW 8th St. / Website

This Calle Ocho taco spot emphasizes healthy, organic tacos, which are amazing. With a variety of both decadent and simple tacos, the menu has the perfect variety of offerings. Some house favorites include the Cochinita Pibil and El Volcán.

Mama’s Tacos

710 Washington Ave. / Website

Mexican flavors meet the Latino experience at Mama’s Tacos, with a variety of Mexican and South American vibes throughout the restaurant this is not a spot you want to skip! Tacos are one of their specialties, of course, with delicious menu items such as Taco Carne Guisada, Tacos Octopus Guerrero and Tacos Ribeye, all delivering the utmost flavors.

Caja Caliente

808 Ponce de Leon / Website

With 4 ounces of protein in each taco, Caja Caliente knows how to feed its customers! These unique Cuban tacos are absolutely delicious and decadent. The Lechon is a go-to order, made with Abuelo’s pulled pork, black bean pico, Caja aioli and cotija cheese, talk about a perfect Cuban taco!