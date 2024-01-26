The 8 Best Takeout Restaurants In Miami

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Food & Drink Food & Drink drink Eat Guides

Miami has no shortage of incredible restaurants; from classic steakhouses to fusion and entertainment-driven culinary creations, many eateries across the city serve delicious dishes. But with so many restaurants, sometimes options seem overwhelming. We took the stress off your shoulders with our favorite specialized takeout.

Pura Vida

As one of South Florida’s go-to all-day casual restaurants, Pura Vida has no shortage of culinary delights. Whether craving juice or one of the original smoothies, Pura Vida’s health-focused menu has plenty of options, from vegan bites to salads and sweet treats. There is something for everyone, perfect for ordering when you don’t want to leave your house. Multiple locations

Joe’s Stone Crabs

Open since 1913, Joe’s Stone Crab is a Miami Beach staple. For over 100 years, Joe’s has served a seafood-based romantic, including the titular stone crabs. People can also enjoy the decadent Take Away menu that includes all of Joes’s signature items, including stone crabs, hash browns, cole slaw and the decadent key lime pie. Guests can also enjoy specialty dishes, including fried chicken, lobster rolls, a lobster reuben and more. 11 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

Omakai

While Miami has no shortage of sushi and omakase restaurants, few have the homeakase box that Omakai creates. Emulating Omakai’s authentic sushi dining experience, the homeakase box includes instructions on how to eat the sushi for the best gastronomic experience. As omakase is all about the journey, Omakai’s home option brings the experience into your home. With three options, the Oma bite, Oma and Oma deluxe, Omakai is a must for your takeout desires. Various locations

Sadelle’s

While going out to brunch with friends and family is always fun, sometimes it is best to stay in. Sadelle’s, one of Major Food Group’s culinary spots, is an ode to New York’s classic all-day dining, but the brunch subscription service, The Breakfast Club, is a unique take on takeout and delivery. You can opt for a 52 or 26-week subscription that guarantees fresh bagels every weekend. Classic brunch packages also include a variety of cream chees, house-cured salmon, whitefish salad, tuna salad and more. 3321 Mary St., Miami

Zak the Baker

Local Miamians know that snagging a seat inside Zak the Baker, the artisan bakery in Wynwood, is difficult. With lines snaking outside the store, locals and visitors love the cafe, bread and pastries at this Miami bakery. With traditional artisan bread, sandwiches and pastries ranging from croissants, cinnamon rolls, cheese danishes and more, Zak the Baker’s dishes are delectable treats that deliver and offer catering. 295 NW 26th St., Miami

Mandolin Aegean Bistro

As one of Miami’s toughest reservations to snag, it is good that this delicious Mediterranean restaurant offers the ability to order online. While guests are transported to the Aegean coastal towns, those ordering online for delivery can enjoy the same culinary adventure. With an array of mezes, including the Greek sampler, Turkish sampler, house-marinated olives, salads, sides and main courses such as the chicken kebab, sea bass and lamp chops and even Aegean white sangria, you can bring the Mediterranean experience into your home without the journey. 4312 NE Second Ave., Miami

Planta South Beach

Mastering the art of vegan bites, Planta South Beach serves delicious dishes ranging from kelp Caesar salad, French toast and burgers to vegan sushi and various pizzas. As a 100% plant-based and vegan restaurant, Planta’s takeout menu offers fan favorites and monthly exclusives to enjoy from home. 850 Commerce St., Miami Beach

Casa Tua Cucina

Casa Tua Cucina has everything you could want in an Italian kitchen. With gourmet ingredients, Cucina’s high-quality foods range from freshly baked bread to pasta made from scratch, pizza, sandwiches, charcuterie, meat sweets, and more. With all dishes prepared at Cucina available for pickup and delivery, diners can order all their favorites in the comfort of their home. 70 SW Seventh St., Miami