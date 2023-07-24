19 Of The Best Tasting Menus Across the U.S.

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

Tired of the same old restaurants and ready to explore the culinary world in your area? This curated list of best tasting menus across the United States has you covered!

Tasting menus allows chefs to curate your dining experience, crafting multi-course events that change with the seasons and highlight the best of their skills and ingredients. From Atlanta to Las Vegas, there is no end to the delicious cuisine that hones in on a variety of flavors, techniques and cultural flavors.

Whether you’re a foodie hunting down the newest Michelin star or looking to find a great place for a night out with friends, this list has something to explore on your next vacation—or staycation.

Atlanta - Lazy Betty

1530 DeKalb Ave. NE, Ste. F; 404-975-3692 / Website

Located in Candler Park, this family-owned restaurant was built around the tasting menu experience. Named after the Hsu siblings’ mother, Lazy Betty allows diners to choose between a four-course and seven-course experience, with vegetarian options and wine pairings. The open-concept kitchen affords the chance to watch as your meal is carefully prepared, giving the ultimate culinary experience. Previous menu items include roasted dry-aged duck with apple cider, foie gras pithivier and fermented apple mostarda. For more fantastic finds in the Atlanta area, check our full list of best tasting menus!

Aspen - BOSQ

312 S Mill St, 970-710-7299 / Website

Indulge in head chef Barclay Dodge’s tasting menu at BOSQ. Choose between a four or five-course experience, or go for the seven-plus experience, with frequent changes throughout the seasons to match the culinary team’s inspiration. The cocktail program mirrors this seasonality, and the wine list focuses on small, family-owned wineries—because BOSQ is also small and family owned! For more delicious eats in Aspen, check out the full list!

Boston - Asta

47 Massachusetts Ave.; 617-585-9575 / Website

At the intersection of traditional and modern lies Asta, the upscale New American eatery where rustic exposed brick and shining stainless steel come together. The tasting menu speaks to elegance and simplicity, artfully plating bold flavors and changing monthly at the chef’s discretion. Try delicate, flowery vegan fare or something more robust, like duck served with chocolate gastrique, parsnip and black trumpets. The great food doesn’t end here; check out the full list of best tasting menus in Boston!

Chicago - Alinea

1723 N. Halsted Street / Website

Co-owners chef Grant Achatz and Nick Kokonas team up at one of the world’s best restaurants, and there’s no telling what boundary-pushing dishes are ahead. Up the ante and book the Kitchen Table, which offers a front-row seat to all the chef action. Check the full list of Chicago eateries and keep the food tour going!

Dallas - Uchi

2817 Maple Ave.; 214-855-5454 / Website

Tucked away in the Arts District, Uchi offers a sleek, nontraditional take on Japanese cuisine. Chef Tyson Cole and head sushi chef Paul Ko execute a spectacular menu, from hot and cold tastings, makimono and yakimono; to tempura, sushi and sashimi. Order omakase-style with three different tasting menus: the 10-course chef’s tasting, six-course signature tasting and various vegetarian tastings. Expect decadent dishes like the Hot Rock with wagyu beef and ponzu, or the Sakana Mushi, seasonal white fish with mushrooms, broccolini and tom kha. For more tasty treats, check the full list of best tasting menus in Dallas!

Hamptons - The Hampton Maid

259 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays; 631-728-4166 / Website

In addition to its breakfast and brunch services, The Hampton Maid now serves the R.AIRE tasting menu. Created by chef Alex Bujoreanu, the six-course meal uses the best local ingredients to create a worldly exploration of flavors and traditions. This is for the adventurous eater. To explore more great eateries in the Hamptons, check out the full list!

Hawaii - Pai Honolulu

55 Merchant St., Honolulu; 808-744.2531 / Website

This innovative restaurant features seasonal kaiseki-style course menus. These menus allow guests to enjoy a variety of dishes that capture the essence of its playful and beautiful cuisine. For more delicious meals on the island, take a look at the full list!

Houston - Degust

7202 Long Point Road; 281-707-4623 / Website

Co-chefs Javier Becerra and Rico Mackins fuse Spanish and Mexican Cuisine with Japanese culinary techniques at Degust. “Mi casa es su casa, ” they say, hoping the customers are left with the feeling of comfort and family as there are only three seatings a night at an intimate, 20-person round table. A seat at this table is $75 with an optional beverage pairing for an additional $45. Opening menu items include gulf fish, cilantro and blue corn, and a salsa flight served with duck carnitas, short rib, and pork al pastor with red corn tortillas. Find more great menus in Houston by checking out the full list!

Las Vegas - Le Cirque

3600 S Las Vegas Blvd.; 702-693-8100 / Website

With two Michelin stars and a AAA Five Diamond rating, Le Cirque has reopened its doors at Bellagio Hotel & Casino. Available for reservations Thursday through Sunday, the French favorite returns with world-renowned chef Dameon Evers—an alum of Thomas Keller's Bouchon Beverly Hills, Gordon Ramsay's namesake eatery in West Hollywood and Michael Mina's Bourbon Steak—at its helm. Guests can select from a six- or 10-course tasting menu, which can also be served vegetarian style, or opt for a three-course pretheater menu for a quicker yet equally satisfying dining experience. Fan-favorite menu items include the gateau of Hudson Valley foie gras, an almond cake featuring layers of foie gras; poularde roti, a chicken stuffed with truffle sausage and bacon; and decadent ganache chocolat beurre noisette bursting with chocolate ganache, Harry's Berries and Sicilian pistachio. To check out the full range of great Las Vegas menus, check out the full list!

LA - Providence

5955 Melrose Ave.; 323-460-4170 / Website

After 17 years, two Michelin stars and a constantly sold-out menu, Providence has truly taken sustainable seafood dining to a new level. With constantly changing chef’s tasting menus including a new vegetarian option, this restaurant consistently serves up a bar-raising experience for modern American seafood restaurants—thanks to chef and owner, Michael Cimarusti and co-owners, Donato Poto and Crisi Echiverr. From oysters and caviar to Tai sashimi and black cod, chef Cimarusti says it best: “We only use wild-caught, sustainable products, mostly from American waters and look to highlight their finest qualities.” For more great meals in Los Angeles, check out the full list of best tasting menus in the area!

Miami - Cote

3900 NE 2nd Ave., Miami; 305-434-4668 / Website

From the Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-nominated Korean Steakhouse, the premium restaurant COTE offers a unique tasting menu in the heart of Miami’s Design District. For $64 per person, guests can enjoy portions of aged ribeye, American wagyu flatiron, hanger steak and marinated short rib alongside a variety of sides and desserts. Under executive chef David Shim, the lively dining room allows space for state-of-the art tabletop grills for an immersive and one-of-a-kind supper experience. Check out the full list of best tasting menus in Miami here!

NYC - Odo

17 W. 20th Street / Website

Join Chef Hiroki Odo on a tasty journey that combines modern culinary techniques with a respect for each and every one of the products. This upscale restaurant offers a seasonal kaiseki tasting menu and a sushi omakase selection. Its famous cocktails deliciously complement the flavors of the generous sushi portions for an overall unforgettable dining experience. For more fantastic food in NYC, check out the full list!

Orange County - Marche Moderne

7862 Pacific Coast Hwy.; 714-434-7900 / Website

Located in Crystal Cove Shopping Center, this chic French eatery offers a five-course tasting menu complete with inventive small plates. Taste French delicacies from chef-owners Florent and Amelia Marneau—including the famous brown butter chestnut chicken with black truffle tapenade, and burnt honey yuzu with white chocolate and lemon confit. Check out the full list of best tasting menus in Orange County for more great spots!

Philadelphia - Double Knot

120 S. 13th St.; 215-631-3868 / Website

Double Knot, the Schulson Collective’s award-winning all-day multistory speakeasy, spends the evenings serving up alluring plates of sophisticated modern Japanese fare in the restaurant’s romantic, dimly-lit underground level. The chef’s tasting menu allows guests to choose 10 courses from each section of the menu—options include nori crust filet with cedar, miso butter and garlic confit, specialty sushi and sashimi, and the signature robata style meats cooked over hot coals. Check out the full variety of Philadelphia food with the full list of best tasting menus in the area!

San Diego - Addison

5200 Grand Del Mar Way; 858-314-1900 / Website

At Addison, San Diego’s first and only three-star Michelin restaurant, experience what it’s like to travel around the globe, yet stay in one place. Send your taste buds on a journey through flavors produced with regional ingredients and Southern California influences. Chef William Bradley helms the nine-course tasting menu, which changes with the seasons and is best enjoyed with curated wine pairings to elevate your unique dining experience. Here, you’ll experience the true allure of California gastronomy. For more fantastic San Diego haunts, check out the full list!

San Francisco - Atelier Crenn

3127 Fillmore St.; 415-440-0460 / Website

Taste the three-Michelin star brilliance of Dominique Crenn’s culinary artistry at Atelier Crenn. Reserve a Moveable Feast session and journey through a 14-course tasting menu while exploring the restaurant space. For more San Francisco delicacies, check out the full list!

Scottsdale - Cafe Monarch

6939 E. First Ave.; 480-970-7682 / Website

The prix fixe menu changes weekly and always features New American influences and seasonal, local ingredients. All servers are certified sommeliers who participate in weekly wine tastings to ensure optimal pairing recommendations. Cafe Monarch is by reservation only and offers accommodations for patrons with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free preferences. Check out the full list of best tasting menus in Scottsdale!

Silicon Valley - Protégé

250 California Ave., Palo Alto / Website

From the minds of Master Sommelier Dennis Kelly and Chef Anthony Secviar, Protégé serves up New American cuisine, featuring a seven-course chef’s tasting menu. Treat yourself to some of the most delightful wine and food pairings in Palo Alto. Keep the Silicon Valley food tour going by checking out the full list of menus here!

Washington D.C. - Pineapple and Pearls

715 Eighth Street SE / Website

Embark on an evening of fine dining that turns the tradition on its head. This elegant yet playful tasting menu is composed of four large courses served in an atmosphere that says "party on!" It's unlike any two-Michelin star restaurant you've yet experienced, to be sure. Check out the full list of best tasting menus in the D.C. area!

