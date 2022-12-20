Here Are Your 51 Favorite Things Of 2022 In Miami

By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Food & Drink Parties Entertainment Community Creators

The way to a city is through its locals! And in a city like Miami, full of culture, great food, eclectic nightlife, and fun everywhere, everyone has the most fabulous taste regarding where to eat, drink and party. Because our readers' opinions are critical, we asked you on Instagram to choose your favorite places in Miami for 2022. Below see if Miamian's favorite spots match yours and the great vibe of the Magic City.

Favorite Restaurants

This year, it was solidified that Miami is a global culinary destination with the number of new restaurants that opened in the city and many classics that have been revamped to become even more iconic. Not only is the city’s food scene influenced by multiple cultures, but many people from other places also bring their concepts to Miami because the city is known to attract gold. From Mediterranean to Latino, Japanese and more, Miami has something for everyone, even the pickiest of eaters. Here are the restaurants our readers chose when we asked which are their favorites, and not surprisingly, this list is full of taste and fun.

ZZ's

Makoto

Mandolin

Cote

Amara

Carbone

Pau

Call Me Gabby

Zuma

Hutong

Belling at Mr. C

Uchi

Krus Kitchen

Amal

Papi Steak

Juvia

Komodo

HaSalon

Prime 112

Swan

Stubborn Seed

COTE Miami

Cipriani

Favorite Bars/ Cocktail Spots

Similarly to Miami's inventiveness and leadership in the culinary scene, the Magic City is also known for having some of the best bars and nightlife in the world. Here you will find one of the most dynamic mixology scenes offering the best cocktails and unparalleled experiences. These spots, perfect for cocktails with friends, or relaxation after an eclectic day, are some of the most stylish and exclusive in the region. With the city's beautiful scenery, you can enjoy a delicious drink inside, outside, or wherever you want. And if that wasn't enough, these spots are also known for playing the best beats to go with the drinks and the city's vibe. Below find the places locals love and where they say you will get the best cocktails for an unforgettable time.

Living Room

Sugar

Tea Room

Komodo

Four Seasons

Carbone

Champagne Bar

El Salón at Esmé

LPM

Level 6

Deck At Island Garden

Sexy Fish

KYU

Ball & Chain

Surf Club

Avra

Favorite Party Spots

Miami is a party city, and everyone knows the city has one of the best party scenes in the world. However, don't let that title fool you into thinking the city's party vibe is only loud and eclectic because some of Miami's best experiences are upscale and exclusive. People come to the city to immerse themselves in the most amazing experiences, from clubstaurants to world-class clubs that invite celebrities to perform every day. You can choose who you want to party with. Some of the best parties in Miami are also tied to the city's best restaurants and hotels because everything in Miami comes in a great package. From the food to the music to the dance, these party spots are where our readers go whenever they want to make beautiful memories.

Saxony

Marion

Faena

Komodo

Swan

Mila

Socialista

Space

Story

Papi Steak

Setai

Jaya