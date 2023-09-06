The 8 Best Vintage Clothing Stores In Miami

By: Lily Bhote and Sarah Finkel By: Lily Bhote and Sarah Finkel | | Style & Beauty Style & Beauty fashion

From the Design District to Hollywood, Miami has quite an array of vintage stores housing exciting finds. Investing in vintage is trendier than ever (not to mention more eco-friendly), and you never know when you'll land upon a gem. Here are the eight best vintage stores in Miami.

Yesterday

2852 NW 7th Ave. / Website

Tucked in the outskirts of Wynwood, Yesterday is barely recognizable when first walking up to the door. Once inside, shoppers can enjoy a selection of specially selected vintage tees, ranging from $100 to $850. You can also sell and trade your clothes or shoes in the store for a profit or exchange.

American Thrift Store

Multiple Locations / Website

Just north of Miami in Hollywood and Palm Beach are large consignment stores called American Thrift. While American Thrift is a chain, some locations are known to have better selections than others, including the Hollywood and West Palm Beach locations. Customers can shop for a variety of items, including clothing, shoes, purses, books, furniture and artwork.

Rebag

140 NE 40th St. / Website

Specializing in designer handbags, Rebag is a luxury consignment store located in the Design District. Shoppers can choose between a wide array of designers and every color imaginable. Luxury brands include Chanel, Prada, Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Saint Laurent.

Miami Vintage Market

Multiple Locations / Website

This pop-up market takes place around the Miami area and is open to the public. Shoppers can browse through a selection of booths containing everything from t-shirts and posters to vintage home objects. Keep up to date on their new pop-up locations via Instagram.

Miami Twice

6562 SW 40th St. / Website

Serving the Miami community since 1985, Miami Twice boasts a large selection of consignment handbags, shoes, jewelry, sunglasses, blouses and other clothing. Their merchandise is personally curated by owners Mary Holle and Diane Kyle, who do extensive quality checks on each piece that comes into the store. Shoppers can also sell any of their valuables to the store if it satisfies the necessary inventory.

Lotus House Thrift Chic Boutique

2040 NW 7th Ave. / Website

Lotus House is a national nonprofit that shelters over 1,550 women, youth and children annually, providing meals, educational support, employment training, family therapy and more. The Lotus House boutique thrift shop boasts high-end and gently used clothing, jewelry, furniture and collectables in an aesthetic setting, and the proceeds benefit the shelter. If you’re in the market for home items, make sure to shop on Wednesdays when all furniture is 40% off.

Peachtree Revival Miami

3440 N Miami Ave. / Website

Founded and curated by content creators Dani Klarić and Sara Fedz, Peachtree Revival Miami Vintage & Secondhand Store is your Midtown destination for all things kitschy, influencer-inspired and colorful. The interior design of the store itself mirrors the inventory, with black and white checkered tiles and mismatched printed wallpaper offsetting the various patterns of the merchandise.

Fly Boutique

7235 Biscayne Blvd. / Website

Fly Boutique in funky MiMo District is a charming thrift shop full of high-quality accessories, décor, furniture and even Blahniks and Pradas in relatively tip-top shape. The inventory as a whole teeters on the edge of new-feeling, so you’re bound to find designer goods that could easily pass as firsthand for a fraction of the price.