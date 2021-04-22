7 Watch Podcasts to Save Time and Inspire

Nilam Mukherjee | April 22, 2021 | Lifestyle

The magical thing about podcasts? They save you time, allowing you to multitask when you've got to be somewhere while providing some education and relaxation. For those who are time-oriented, why not tune into some timepiece podcasts?

Hear how luxury watches are made, from the manufacturing process to picking the perfect metals and materials. Learn to be a better buyer and discern which watches make the best heirlooms. If you're already a collector or are curious about the industry, you're sure to be inspired by these tips and tricks.

From CEOs of renowned watch brands to like-minded watch enthusiasts, these podcasts are certainly worth your time.

See also: 10 Must-Have Watch Books for Any Timepiece Collector

HODINKEE RADIO

Website / Apple Podcasts / Spotify

From one of the most influential networks of wristwatch experts, Hodinkee Radio brings a collection of people and watches for intimate conversations surrounding all things horological and more. Highlighting the newest and most iconic watch styles today, host Stephen Pulvirent is joined with a series of watch dealers, entrepreneurs, designers and others.

KEEPING TIME WITH OSTER WATCHES

Website / Apple Podcasts / Spotify

Dedicated to inspiring and enhancing your watch expertise, host Jeremy Oster invites a series of fascinating guests from the luxury watch industry to discuss trends, designs and ideas. If you're interested in making a well-researched purchase, Keeping Time should be your first resource.

FIFTH WRIST RADIO

Website / Apple Podcasts / Spotify

A podcast made by watch enthusiasts for watch enthusiasts, Fifth Wrist Radio presents conversations on watchmaking, horology and deep discussions on luxury watches. Examine the evolving trends in the industry and their everlasting relevance in popular culture.

CALIBRE PODCAST PRESENTED BY WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND

Website / Apple Podcasts / Spotify

What better than to learn about watches than directly from the Swiss masters? Exploring various subtopics within the watch industry, Calibre Podcast fosters engaging and exciting conversations with the heads of famous watch companies, dissecting how each brand has evolved over the years.

WATCH AND LISTEN

Apple Podcasts / Youtube

Perfect for anyone beginning their journey of watch collecting, the Watch and Listen podcast eloquently pieces together the history of watches, clocks and watchmaking. Hosted by Michael Senderovich and CEO of the Weiss Watch Company Cameron Weiss, listeners will find all the information necessary to consider themselves watch experts by the end of the series.

See also: Chopard's Dazzling Diamond Happy Sport Watch Is A Timeless Treasure

THE WORN & WOUND PODCAST

Website / Apple Podcasts / Spotify

Get your weekly dose of the latest in the watch industry with Worn & Wound. It's our front row seat at global watch events, and the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in what feels like a virtual conversation with friendly hosts about a like-minded passion.

CASUAL WATCH TALK

Apple Podcasts / Spotify

Engaging all watch collectors alike, Casual Watch Talk is a beacon for all watch savants to spend quality time expanding their knowledge of all things horological. Featuring fascinating guests that offer new perspectives into the craft and industry, the podcast certainly turns your gears.