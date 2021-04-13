10 Must-Have Watch Books for Any Timepiece Collector

Nilam Mukherjee | April 13, 2021 | Style & Beauty

Some may laugh and say that watches should have become obsolete. We walk around with cellphones in our pockets and digital clocks on nearly every device, but real style experts know why watches prevail. Passed down through generations, the stories behind watches create a large part of their value, and it's an easy way to add a statement piece to your wardrobe.

The stories behind some of the industry's most famous watches and timepiece makers might surprise you. Whether you’re an avid watch collector or are curious about an inherited family heirloom, these must-reads dive deep into the world of watchmaking. It's a storied tradition in its own right, and these beautifully-bound tomes look great, too.

THE IMPOSSIBLE COLLECTION OF WATCHES by Nick Foulkes

If you've got a passion for luxury watches, the sheer size of this book matches its content. A part of Assouline’s Impossible Collection, this story unfolds decades of history, spotlighting 100 breakthrough timepieces from the 20th century. From pocket watches to mid-century and modern pieces, peruse a series of gorgeous images and horological masterpieces. Highlighting the works of renowned luxury watch brands Audemars Piguet, Blancpain, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Patek Philippe, Rolex, TAG Heuer and more, you’ll embark on a 140-paged journey through the history of time.

A MAN AND HIS WATCH by Matt Hranek

For any watch collector, this book certainly hits close to home. Among all the great names in history, there was a connected timepiece passed down through generations as an intimate remembrance. Representing much more than an accessory or status, watches are familial tokens, each accompanied by a personal story. This heartwarming book features 76 never-before-told stories of watches, bringing each one to life page by page. Accompanied by detailed photographs of each timepiece, the 216 pages are sure to grip you until the end, encouraging you to look at your own watch collection in a different light.

THE WRISTWATCH HANDBOOK by Ryan Schmidt

Buying a luxury watch is not a thoughtless process. The Wristwatch Handbook is a perfect pre-purchasing read for any well-seasoned watch enthusiast looking for that flawless match. The brand-agnostic book explores the anatomy of a watch in the most technical and precise manner. Stunningly illustrated, the book contains 470 colored photographs and features timepieces from more than 90 manufacturers. After 352 pages of reading, your well-informed decision on a future purchase won’t go unnoticed.

THE WATCH BOOK: COMPENDIUM by by Gisbert Brunner and Christian Pfeiffer-Belli

Chronicling some of the most remarkable timepieces to ever exist, this gorgeously-detailed book investigates the craftsmanship and precision of time-telling devices. Presenting 40 watch brands from Patek Philippe to Rolex to Cartier, it's lined with 1,000 colored photographs, offering a deep exploration into the artistry of each watch. Taking you through the history of unique features and developments of various renditions, you will master the concept of time itself after reaching its 504 pages.

THE WATCH BOOK ROLEX by Gisbert L Brunner

Expect nothing less than a felt-covered book to take you through the luxurious history of Rolex’s magical creations. Featuring iterations of lesser-known editions, get a glimpse of the unseen world of watches that date back to the beginning of the company.

JEWELS OF TIME: THE WORLD OF WOMEN'S WATCHES by Roberta Naas

Women’s watches have been an important confirmation of the evolution of women’s empowerment. Jewels of Time focuses on gorgeously-curated timepieces embedded with rare stones and inspired by art, architecture and fashion. Exploring women’s relationships with the time-telling accessory, the book features interviews between watchmakers, contemporary designers and trendsetters. Stunning photographs illustrate the masterful work needed to craft such elegant pieces of wearable art.

WATCHES: A GUIDE BY HODINKEE by Ben Clymer

Written by the founder of Hodinkee, a New York-based e-commerce and editorial site for watches, Ben Clymer’s journey into the world of perfecting time-telling was anything but ordinary. Named by the New York Times as the “High Priest of Horology,” Clymer captures a breakdown of watches from sports to luxury fashion, offering essential pieces of advice alongside 300 pages of stunning imagery.

CHASING TIME: VINTAGE WRISTWATCHES FOR THE DISCERNING COLLECTOR by Alistair Gibbons

Revisiting the 20th century, Chasing Time showcases some of the most opulent timepieces ever produced. Detailed photographs explore vintage chronographs, classic sports watches and more. Sure to inspire and spur the imagination, any avid watch collector or cultural historian would be pleased with this book cover to cover.

BULOVA: A HISTORY OF FIRSTS by Aaron Sigmond

Learn the true story behind the American watch company which continues to trail blaze through generations. From the Gilded Age to the present day, eight chapters of exquisite visuals and essays tie together the fascinating chain of events that contributed to an ever-evolving company.

DRIVE TIME: WATCHES INSPIRED BY AUTOMOBILES, MOTORCYCLES AND RACING by Aaron Sigmond and Jay Leno

The first of the Rizzoli timepiece trilogy, Drive Time is a compilation of automotive-inspired timepieces. Featuring a comprehensive index of more than 90 watches, detailed mechanics illustrate the nature of creating such precise and durable pieces. After you've finished this installment, check out the second and third books, Sea Time and Air Time.

