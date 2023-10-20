The Best Waterfront Bars In Miami For Casual Imbibing

    

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | October 20, 2023 | Food & Drink Entertainment

Sometimes you just want to catch up with friends in a no-frills setting without compromising on a lively atmosphere. Enter: waterfront bars in Miami. Considering we’re geographically blessed with multiple bodies of water, i.e., Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, it would be a downright crime not to frequent a seaside watering hole to catch golden hour at its finest or a fresh breeze after being cooped up at your desk all day. These casual (for Miami) bars with waterfront views will transport you right to the tropics without the hassle of having to cop your friend’s yacht for the weekend. Now that’s what we call a win.

Monty’s Raw Bar

The Cleat

Shuckers Waterfront Bar & Grill

Joia Beach

Amara at Paraiso

The Lido Bayside Grill at The Standard

Photography by: illionaire/Getty Images