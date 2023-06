By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Lifestyle Community

It’s wedding season, which only means that the obscene number of weddings packing your schedule has got you thinking about your own. The options are unlimited when it comes to a Miami wedding, in large part due to the year-round tropical weather and high concentration of upscale resorts that line the beach and surrounding neighborhoods. While the hotel pickings are endless, here are a few of the best—in addition to the most coveted Miami venues that will make your fairytale wedding a reality.

Pérez Art Museum Miami

The Biltmore Hotel

The Miami Beach Edition

Faena Hotel Miami Beach

New World Center

Coral Gables Country Club

The Cooper Estate

Amara At Paraiso

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens

The Alfred I. Dupont Building

