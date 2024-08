Style & Beauty,

This summer, flat, wide-brimmed hats are in, and these five tried-and-true picks below bring style and sophistication to sun care.

“These must-have hats are a stylish way to protect from the sun while adding a chic element to any outfit,” says Modern Luxury fashion director Faye Power Vande Vrede. Check her top choices below and adventure in style.

Valentino Garavani hat, saksfifthavenue.com

LOEWE Paula's Ibiza raffia sun hat, mytheresa.com

Loro Piana Hanae hat, saksfifthavenue.com

Christian Dior Dioriviera Naughtily-D brim hat, dior.com

Ruslan Baginskiy chain-embellished straw sunhat, mytheresa.com