The12 Best Workout Classes In Miami

Few things compare to the exhilaration of a good workout. Whether you prefer a spin session, a relaxing yoga class or a Pilates session, these fitness classes are always a good idea. We’ve rounded up the best workout classes in Miami so you can feel your best this season.

Anatomy

Get your sweat on at Anatomy! Influenced by the science of strength conditioning, this one-of-a-kind program offers unparalleled and innovative fitness programs. Annual and month-to-month memberships include access to saunas and steam rooms, advanced equipment and unlimited fitness classes such as training camp and metabolic meltdown. Members can also enjoy hot and cold plunge pools. Sweat, enhance and recover with Anatomy’s state-of-the-art facilities to help you take your workout game to the next level this season. Multiple Locations/ Website

JETSET Pilates

Known throughout South Florida, JETSET Pilates combines traditional Pilates with controlled movement and intentional choreography. The 50-minute workouts provide a modern pilates experience while cultivating a sense of community. Guests can customize their experience by selecting from class packages and private sessions. With cardio and conditioning classes, JETSET offers ideal opportunities for a great workout. Multiple Locations / Website

SWEAT440 South Beach

Knock out your sweat sesh in 40 minutes at SWEAT440. These high-intensity workouts will work your body through four intense 10-minute HIIT circuits. Stop stressing over planning the perfect training, and never worry about being late with a new class starting every 10 minutes. 1919 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach/ Website

SOL Yoga

Recharge at SOL Yoga, where traditional yoga practices take a modern spin. Working under the mission to discover the secret of life—where SOL derives the name from—the newly renovated infrared studio will surely provide a well-balanced workout. With a space design intended to invite guests to an enjoyable exercise, SOL Yoga offers workout classes designed to help you feel good. 48 NW 25th St. Ste. 104 / Website

PurePower Cycle

This Miami-based indoor cycling spot is sure to get your heart pumping with various classes that will take you climbing up hills and speeding through plains. From strength training and boot camp classes to HIIT and dance sessions, this fitness spot provides a well-rounded workout routine. 3301 NE First Ave., Ste. 108 / Website

Legacy

Increase your speed, power and endurance at Legacy! This intense workout is unique with Partner Interval Training, where you’ll receive a private training session in a group format. Motivation, variety and accountability are all a part of the package at Legacy to help you feel and look your best! Website

Bunda

Bunda will give you a satisfying low-impact workout that is anything but low intensity. This 50-minute sweat sesh combines the Stairmaster, resistance training and its signature “Bunda Station” to help you get the results you’re looking for. Build functional strength and come ready to sweat at Bunda! 25 Merrick Way, Coral Gables / Website

TruFUSION

Transform your body and mind at TruFUSION. Classes vary from boot camp, cycling, barre, Pilates, circuit training and yoga to help you find what works best for your body. Many classes are heated, allowing you to work on your flexibility and strength while releasing toxins. Through varied group workouts, TruFUSION provides a way to connect with an encouraging fitness community. 301 Giralda Ave., Ste. #5 Coral Gables/ Website

Level One by Lagree

Level One has found a method to offer you an intense workout that can spare you from additional joint pain or injuries. These high-intensity, low-impact classes are a great alternative to HIIT training. Full body classes or personal training sessions can help you sculpt your body this season while being mindful of its impact on your joints. 959 West Ave., Ste.13, Miami Beach / Website

Pilathon

Achieve wellness for your mind, body and spirit with Pilathon. This boutique Pilates and wellness studio will help you achieve your fitness goals in a fun, original, and vibrant environment. Classes such as towerlates, abs-oh-glutely, sweet Pilates and more are offered in various packages to help personalize your wellness journey. Multiple Locations/ Website

Fuze House

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience with designer equipment at Fuze House! This boutique fitness studio provides an intimate group class experience to help you improve your form and reach your fitness goals. 120 20th St., Miami Beach/ Website

Mimi Yoga

Guests are greeted by kindness when walking into Mimi Ghandour’s yoga studio. Classes range from power, vinyasa, hot Pilates and restorative, all intended to help break a sweat in the heated signature power yoga class. From restorative flows to yogalates, Mimi Yoga provides both the energy and mindset of a modern warrior. 278 NW 27th St, Miami/ Website