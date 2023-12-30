Best Luxury Yacht Rentals In Miami

By: Alexa Shabinsky By: Alexa Shabinsky | | Lifestyle

Miami is one of the only cities in the world where boating is acceptable 12 months a year. From the beautiful weather to the vast blue water, spending a day lounging on a boat is the best way to jump into the Miami lifestyle. From large 100-foot yachts to smaller day boats we have rounded up some of the best charter companies for your day on the water.

Miami Yachting Company

Website

From 55-foot Van Dutch’s to 105-feet Azimut’s, Miami Yachting Company has every luxurious boat you could dream of. When booking a yacht, all experiences come with the boat, captain, crew, lunch, drinks, gear, water toys and so much more. This is the perfect way to sightsee Miami from a different perspective and take advantage of the bright blue water.

Boatsetter

Website

Boatsetter is heaven for the ocean lover. With an extremely user-friendly platform and a wide variety of boat sizes to choose from, there is no going wrong here. Whether you’re looking for a party boat to celebrate on, or a luxurious yacht to spend the day basking in the sun, you’ll be sure to find the exact boat you’re looking for with a wide range of experienced captains.

Starlux Yacht Rentals

Website

Starlux Yacht Rentals has an impressive fleet of 40 yachts to choose from, offering each customer a tailored experience. Whether you’re looking to stay in the Miami area or head to the Florida Keys or even the Bahamas, there is no doubt Starlux will take you there.

Golden Yacht Charters

Website

From 40-feet to 116-feet, Golden Yacht Charter has a wide variety of impressive yachts to choose from. As a leader in the Miami boat rental industry, with 14 years under their belt, there is no going wrong with this company. And if you’re in Miami for the weekend and looking for more fun experiences, Golden Yacht Charters also has an impressive car rental business and villa rental services for your needs.

Prime Luxury Rentals

Website

From jet skis, jet packs, paddleboards, sea-bobs and more, Prime Luxury Rentals has fun options for add-ons to your yacht experience. The day’s experience will take you to some of Miami's most famous landmarks and view some of the beautiful sunsets. If you’re looking to arrive at a restaurant in style, you can pull up on your yacht to Seaspice, Kiki On The River, Zuma, or The Wharf for a spectacular waterfront meal.





