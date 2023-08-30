Observe National Yoga Month With These Classes In Miami

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Lifestyle Fitness

In the spirit of National Yoga Month, we’ve curated a guide to the best community yoga classes led by top instructors in Miami. These offerings are open to the public and are either free or complimentary to hotel guests. Take a deep breath and let the power of mindful movement overwhelm your body this September.

THesis Hotel Saturday Yoga

THesis Hotel in Coral Gables is offering 9 a.m. yoga classes on Saturdays, guided by THesis Hotel’s Wellness Ambassador Bianca Natali. Yogis will delve into the fundamental postures of a Vinyasa flow at the hotel’s Paseo, a thoughtfully designed communal gathering space that is also home to art displays, local markets and additional creative programming. Post-stretch, guests are invited to treat themselves to an onsite brunch at Orno, helmed by James Beard nominee Niven Patel.

Arlo Wynwood X YO BK

This trendy boutique hotel in the arts and culture district spearheads a weekly restorative yoga class on the outdoor yoga deck on Sundays at 11 a.m, in collaboration with YO BK. Guests will practice asanas and balancing postures, concluding with a deep stretching and deep relaxation sequence.

Community Yoga on Lincoln Road

Every Sunday at 10 a.m., join a group of yogis in the Euclid Courtyard of Lincoln Road for a free Sunday morning stretch led by local South Beach yoga instructors (the team behind 3rd Street Beach Yoga). Make sure to bring your own equipment, mats and water.

Sunset Serenity Yoga Month at Carillon Miami

Carillion Miami Wellness Resort has joined forces with Alo Yoga and yoga instructor Lisa Braun to host a free, community vinyasa flow on Sept. 29. that includes light bites, water from Kopu and adaptogenic drinks from Pure Joy. Guests will embark on a 60-minute Vinyasa flow that caters to all levels. If you’re within the first 50 guests to sign up, you’ll get to take home a complimentary Alo Yoga mat.

Mimi Yoga Community Flow

Miami’s beloved yoga instructor and founder of Mimi Yoga Mimi Ghandour is hosting a community yoga flow on a covered turf at Kobi Karp offices on Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. The mind, body and spirit will find unity under the guidance of Mimi’s signature power flows, adaptable to all levels. A mat, towel and refillable water bottle is required.