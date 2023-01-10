The 7 Best Yoga Mats to Unroll in 2023

By: Shreya Chari, Kat Bein By: Shreya Chari, Kat Bein | | Lifestyle

Whether it's “new year, new you” or 10 years into your practice, yoga is an art form that requires a sturdy foundation.

The ancient practice has been found to bring a variety of physical and mental benefits. According to John Hopkins Medicine, yoga improves your strength, balance and flexibility. It eases back pain and arthritis, while a daily yoga practice improves heart health and sleep. Some of its mental benefits include increased energy levels, stress management and promotion of self-care.

When practicing yoga, it's imperative to use a good yoga mat that can withstand the daily wear and tear of exercise sessions. Three elements are typically key: thickness, material and texture.

Thickness depends on the kind of workout you want. Do you prefer being cushioned (for which 1/4" is good) or feeling close to the ground (then you should look at 1/16")? We suggest 1/8" as a happy medium for those seeking balance.

Most yoga mats are made of rubber or vinyl. Vinyl lasts a long time and endures a lot of daily use. Rubber is more eco-friendly, but not as spongy. The texture you seek also depends on the kind of yoga you like to do. For hot yoga, which produces more sweat, you want more texture to avoid slips. If you prefer a smooth texture, find a mat that can control moisture.

Whether you're just getting into yoga or are practically an expert, there's a yoga mat for you. These are the best we found for 2023.

BalanceFrom Go Yoga All-Purpose Mat

This affordable, all-purpose mat is great for beginners. Designed to keep you steady when transitioning through poses, the non-slip surface increases resistance and stays resilient, so you can move smoothly. It measures 0.5" thick and was constructed with high-density foam that will guard your knees and wrists against potential injury. It's also easy to wash and keep clean, which is so important for all the sweat that accumulates on your mat over time.

Lululemon Reversible Mat

As can be expected with Lululemon, this Reversible Mat hits the pricier end of the spectrum but is well tried and well loved. Each side of the mat offers its own advantages, so you're really getting two mats in one. There's a sticky side that keeps your hands and feet adhered to the mat, while the spongy side has a textured surface to promote better grip. It measures 5 mm thick and is longer and wider than the average yoga mat, giving you more room to stretch. Plus, the antimicrobial additive prevents bacteria and mold from growing on the mat.

Yoga Design Lab The Combo Yoga Mat

This Combo Yoga Mat is a little more niche, as it was developed specifically for hot yoga workouts. Available in a range of prints, thicknesses and prices, the Combo series from Yoga Design Lab keeps you firmly planted no matter how slippery things get, which is great for sweaty hot yoga or any high-intensity exercise routine. Developed as a bridge between a traditional mat and a towel, this no-slip, sporty favorite has a smooth, velvety feel.

Jade Yoga Voyager Yoga Mat

Yoga is great, but traveling with your mat is nearly impossible—until now. The Voyager Yoga Mat was made for those who want to get out there, see the world without and practice yoga on the go. Bring it to the gym or another country entirely. It's only 1.7 pounds, and it’s able to fold into a small block that’s perfect for packing. It's meant for adventure, so it's durable and meant to stand up to the hustle and bustle of traveling, without losing the grip you need when the mat is actually in use. Just be careful

Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat

A well-recommended tool by workout trainers and yoga specialists alike, this mat has a soft but sturdy grip, is easy to break in (a huge bonus for people to practice yoga daily) and is quite durable. Interestingly, it was made to be a little more slippery than most rubber mats. According to workout trainers quoted in The Strategist, this extra slip provides more engagement when practicing poses. In fact, this texture is actually preferred, because it aids in "flowing through transitions" and "cushioning for the joints." The report also claims that it is easy to transport, which is always a bonus.

Gaiam Performance Dry-Grip Yoga Mat

A favorite among the New York Times’ Wirecutter rankings, this PVC mat is a great alternative for those with latex allergies who aren’t so into rubber. Gaiam is one of the most trusted names in yoga gear, and this dry-grip mat is the company’s absolute best seller. With 5 mm of thickness and a no-slip surface, it’s perfect for a hot yoga practice or someone looking for a little extra cushion. It comes with a lifetime guarantee, so there's no stress on you if one of your furry pals gets a little too friendly, and it's lightweight and durable. Don't be alarmed by the smell when you first unwrap your mat. It's a harmless odor, and it quickly goes away. Gaiam recommends airing out your mat for two to three days before use, and cleaning it with a damp cloth and mild detergent.

Alo Yoga Warrior Mat

What if your durable, cushiony mat was made of rubber but finished in a silky-smooth layer of vegan leather? Alo’s premium Warrior Mat is exactly that, offering a luxurious and odor-free experience that will support you in your journey to be your highest and limberest self. Available in a range of colors, this non-toxic and PVC-free mat is made from ethically-sourced rubber and brings dry-wicking performance to keep you on your feet, hands, shoulders—whatever! It’s highly rated among fans. Many reviews claim it’s the best darn yoga mat customers have ever tried!

Looking to pair your perfect yoga mat with a stylish look? Trust your fellow athletes and find the perfect fitness gear among the most popular sportswear brands in the US, and round out your exercise routine with a quick video from one of our favorite YouTube workout accounts to follow.