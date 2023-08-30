Where To Do Yoga In Miami For A Full Mind And Body Refresh

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Lifestyle

If yoga can be defined as anything, it would be the sport born by the gods. Yoga has the power to restore the mind, body, and soul, through a series of spiritual and physical practices designed to regulate breathing and movement. And it’s by no means easy, even if planting yourself on a floor mat might indicate otherwise. These 11 yoga studios in Miami offer classes for any type of yogi, with both zen and upbeat surrounds to expedite the total healing process.

Mimi Yoga Studio

Cult-favorite Miami-based yoga instructor Mimi Ghandour has finally opened the doors to her own sacred studio, Mimi Yoga, where she leads daily yoga classes featuring her signature flows. The studio itself is a sight to be had, complete with aquamarine travertine floors and LED-illuminated mirrors.

SOL Yoga

According to founder Cathy DeFrancesco, SOL stands for “The Secret of Life,” which is what yoga means to her. All of SOL’s yoga classes take place in their newly renovated infrared-heated studio, the kind of heat that penetrates deep under the skin to detoxify and reduce signs of aging.

YO BK

Come to YO BK in Miami’s trendy Wynwood for yoga with a New York disco twist. Female-owned and stacked with various kinds of vinyasa and hot pilates, YO BK is spicing up the Miami yoga scene, one downward dog position at a time. The studios resemble industrial lofts, complete with graffiti, brick-lined walls, and a centerpiece disco ball.

Yoga Joint

Yoga Joint recently arrived in Midtown, ideal for the post-work stretch session to reintroduce movement to your day. Their roster of Hot Flow, High-Octane Training, and Guided Meditation classes guarantee all aspects of your being will receive some TLC, delivered by the top yoga and fitness gurus in the game.

Ahana Yoga

Under the guidance of founder Dawn Feinberg, Ahana Yoga classes in Design District are as intellectually stimulating as they are physically demanding. Classes are designed with a different focus in mind each month, derived from yogic teachings and intended to evoke a higher power within each yogi. You can also find Ahana Yoga at the W South Beach every Thursday to Saturday.

Exhale At Kimpton EPIC

Yoga on the roof makes for a true out-of-body experience, and the Miami city skyline views at Exhale at Kimpton EPIC present just that. Depending on your state of mind, choose from recovery, power, flow, or chill yoga, and take advantage of the 12,000-square-foot spa on deck because it would be a pure shame not to.

Prana Yoga

This authentic yoga haven has been around for 20 years, serving the Coral Gables community and beyond with its teachings on yoga philosophy, Sanskrit, mantras, subtle energetics, yoga anatomy, and meditation practice. Ayurvedic oil massages are also offered, doubling the tension-reducing efforts.

Synergy Yoga

The oldest and first yoga studio in Miami Beach, Synergy Yoga has transported its original Espanola Way roots to Alton Road and continues to unite the community over the healing power of holistic yoga and its teachings. Their 50+ weekly classes present multiple styles of yoga, including Hatha, Ashtanga, Vinyasa, Tantra, and many more.

Miami Life Center

Founders Tim and Kino of Miami Life Center discovered yoga in a state of desperation and have yet to look back. After discovering that the best form of healing is done on the mat, the duo opened their internationally recognized Ashtanga Yoga center and intensively train aspiring yogis around the world. Join them in treating your body like the temple it is.

3rd Street Beach Yoga

Thanks to October Rose back in 1998, you can partake in idyllic beachside yoga for zero cost taught by local teachers with a passion for yoga and the outdoors. Classes are available daily at 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 3rd Street and Ocean Drive, and they are fully funded by donations. Don’t forget to bring a towel and sunscreen just in case the shade doesn’t reach you.

The Standard Spa

You can’t beat yoga at The Standard Spa, which boasts an impressive lineup of daily programming, ranging from sunrise yoga and ashtanga to organic vinyasa and sadhana yoga. For an extra jolt of exercise, sign up for the 60-minute group bootcamp and get your sweat on. As a Standard Member, you can participate in any of their offerings, otherwise, it’s a $25 cost.