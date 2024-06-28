BeyBey Opens Its Doors In Sunset Harbour

Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Food & Drink, Food and Drink Feature,

Sunset Harbour welcomes a new hangout perfect for day to night.



The dinner spread at BeyBey pulls from Middle Eastern influences. PHOTO COURTESY: BEYBEY

Delivering a gathering space for the Miami community, BeyBey arrives in the upscale Sunset Harbour neighborhood to high acclaim from owners Sam Baum and Tiger Saliba. Boasting a beautifully designed space that features connecting indoor and outdoor areas, BeyBey takes notes from Middle Eastern references and iconic Miami details, designed by architect and designer Michael Dolatowski, creative studio Sun & Sons and flora by the Center for Subtropical Affairs.

The result? A seriously cool hangout that invites visitors for lunch at its adjacent Cafe du Bey—where you can find the Miami-famous, Spanish-style sandwiches from Bocadoro alongside coffee and bites—into dinner at the restaurant and after-hours in the lounge.



BeyBey offers a cool hangout spot where guests can listen to live music and more. PHOTO BY: CARLOS J GALLEGO, VENTIGOTH

With the goal of bringing fun to the neighborhood, the team behind BeyBey has accomplished this and more, as locals have already dubbed the destination one of the hottest venues in town. Whether looking for a tasty meal from chef Geo Lee or pre-or-post cocktails, BeyBey welcomes all inside its eclectic spaces that bring something different in each room, as well as inspiring art collections from mid-century modern sculptures and commissions from artists Patty Sau, fleresa Dapra and more.

Stay for the night and listen to music and meet fellow Miamians as you enjoy the beauty of the intimate space that checks all our boxes for a fun night out. 1330 18th St., Miami Beach,@beybey