Beyoncé Dazzles In Thom Browne For London 'Renaissance' Premiere

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | December 6, 2023 | Culture, Entertainment,

Beyonce

Remain calm, Beyonce is on the red carpet again.

The superstar debuted a Thom Browne look at the London premiere of her Renaissace tour film, complete with platinum blonde hair—which she also showed off at the Los Angeles premiere.

A-listers also came out to support the "Cuff It" singer, including Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Will.i.am.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is in theaters now.

See the full look below:

Beyonce


Photography by: Kevin Mazur, WireImage for Parkwood

