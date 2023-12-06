Beyoncé Dazzles In Thom Browne For London 'Renaissance' Premiere

Culture, Entertainment,

Remain calm, Beyonce is on the red carpet again.

The superstar debuted a Thom Browne look at the London premiere of her Renaissace tour film, complete with platinum blonde hair—which she also showed off at the Los Angeles premiere.

A-listers also came out to support the "Cuff It" singer, including Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Will.i.am.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is in theaters now.

See the full look below: