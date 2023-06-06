Beyonce Shows Off Custom Tiffany & Co Earrings At London Concert

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty

It's not the diamonds, it's not the pearls that make Beyoncé that girl, but her custom Tiffany earrings she wore during the Renaissance tour are spectacular.

See More: Tiffany & Co Is The Official Jeweler For Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour

The superstar sported diamond earrings that spell out "Renaissance" at her London engagements.

Tiffany & Co is the offical jeweler of Beyoncé's tour -- and fans can expect to see more custom pieces throughout her time on stage. In Stockholm, she wore Tiffany earpieces.

"Tiffany’s role as the official jeweler of the Renaissance World Tour represents a natural evolution of the House’s 2022 “Lose Yourself In Love” campaign starring Beyoncé," the jeweler said in a previous statement.

The Renaissance World Tour currently runs through September 27.

Scroll through to see Beyoncé sporting the earrings below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)