Queen Bey has come through.

A platinum blonde Beyoncé attended the world premiere of her Renaissance tour film dressed in a silver Versace gown.

"You are a vision in Versace. You are unique. One of one, the number one, the only one!!! I can’t wait to see the Renaissance tour movie," Donatella Versace captioned her Instagram post about the dress.

The superstar complemented her outfit with Tiffany platinum earrings featuring purple to pink sapphires and diamonds.

Renaissace is out in theaters on Dec. 1.

