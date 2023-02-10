Bianca Chevallard Gives A Look Insider Her Home And Shares Her Design Process

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Magazine Home & Real Estate People

INTERIOR DESIGNER BIANCA CHEVALLARD GIVES A LOOK INSIDE HER NEWLY COMPLETED HOME.



Casa Bianca’s chic dining room PHOTO BY BRYAN CEARRA

Miami-based Bianca Chevallard is a woman with a vision and a keen eye for design. Founder of her namesake interior design studio, Bianca Chevallard Design (@bchevallarddesign), Chevallard has transformed spaces from New York to Miami, Palm Beach and beyond using her worldly travel experiences to inspire her spaces. Most recently, she revamped her personal abode, coined Casa Bianca.

“Our house is eclectic, so there were lots of inspirations,” she shares of the impetus behind the design. “I would say it’s mostly Mediterranean but influenced by a lot of British warmth. Some areas are modernized, but others feel old and lived in. We travel a lot in Europe, so I’m constantly inspired by old elements and how they can be incorporated into newer settings and with more modern elements. Mixing old and new is really important in achieving a warm yet clean space.”

To begin the design process, she typically uses the base as the location and architecture of the space to envision what will work best. She then works backward to find images that represent the feeling and look she has in mind, designing mood boards for each area and space that tells a story.

“From there, we execute the design with sourcing of hard finishes, fabrics, furnishings and fixtures,” she explains. “We like to focus on architectural salvage, antiques, custom-made furniture and millwork. Depending on the project, we sometimes work alone with a contractor or subcontractors and other times alongside an architect, lighting designer, engineer, etc.”

For her own living space, Chevallard utilized a mix of furnishings and fixtures to bring her vision to life, which included a mix of antiques, reupholstered furniture, locally built millwork for storage and custom-designed pieces such as the primary bed and living room sofa.

Bringing a personal touch to the space, she shares, “We have a pair of antique Italian chairs that were my grandparents’ and also a desk that was my dad’s.”

Overall, the design set out to create and successfully delivered a calming space that still engages visitors with touches of personality and uniqueness.

“We want our friends and family to feel like they don’t ever have to leave!” she says.



The bed in the primary bedroom was custom designed. PHOTO BY BRYAN CEARRA

“My husband is Jordanian and I’m Italian, so it feels worldly and represents that aspect of us,” she continues. “We have a beautiful kitchen that allows us to entertain and cook healthy and delicious meals. Our living room is really comfortable with lots of French doors and big windows. When the sun sets, the lighting in the house is dimmed and we always have at least two candles burning. We have a little guesthouse with its own kitchenette for friends and family to visit us. All of the greenery on our property is lush and self-sufficient with lots of bees, butterflies and birds. You can see our landscaping from every window and French door in the house. We have a pool and sauna and a big beautiful freestanding bathtub.”



The guesthouse of Casa Bianca PHOTO BY BRYAN CEARRA

The Miami home expertly fuses both personalities and nods to their families and cultures into one beautiful masterpiece that, although it took plenty of time, effort and hardship, made it all the more worth it.

“Designing your own home is any designer’s dream. I loved every part of the process. I’m always dreaming, whether it’s during our travels or while designing a client’s project, so to be able to apply all those ideas and designs I’ve come across throughout my career was really monumental for me.”

The guest bathroom is one of Chevallard’s favorite rooms, complete with ivory botanical wallpaper from Studio Printworks x John Derian, delivering the feeling of old Florida. PHOTO BY BRYAN CEARRA