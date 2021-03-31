At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami BIG Night Out, or In, It's Your Choice

by Amy Senat | March 31, 2021 | Lifestyle Sponsored Post Events

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami invites you to the 2021 Big Night Out, or Big Night In, it’s your choice Saturday, May 8th 2021 at Pérez Art Museum.

Enjoy a socially distanced fundraising dinner under the star-filled sky, surrounded by lush flora, or within the private comfort of your home.

Help us support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami to ignite the power of mentoring and the promise of a brighter future for our youth.

GabrielBancora_1200x628-01.pngPhotography by Gabriel Bancora.

Thank you to our sponsors: Bonnie Crabtree, Gorson Family Fund, Jamie & Asha Elias, Gabriel & Claudia Navarro, Mochee, Jack & Ami Glottman, Power Financial Credit Union

PR Sponsor: NewStar Media

Media Sponsor: Ocean Drive Magazine

To learn more about sponsorships, tickets visit: bbbsmiami.org/gala.

Pérez_Art_Museum_Miami_Photo_Angel_Valentin1200x628-01.pngPhotography by Angel Valentin.

Photography by: Angel Valentin, Gabriel Bancora

