This Eco-Friendly Skincare Is A Must-Try

By: Charlotte Trattner | August 16, 2023

BIONASSAY INTRODUCES ITS BOTANICAL-DRIVEN CREAM.

Bionassay’s Perle D’eau preventative light cream PHOTO COURTESY OF BIONASSAY

Skincare is self-care, and few rituals compare to that of applying regenerative light cream. Bionassay (@bionassayskin) has introduced its profoundly moisturizing and gentle cream, Perle D’eau, with an exquisitely designed formula that improves dry, dehydrated skin with science rooted in nature’s botanicals. Inspired by the French Alps and formulated with the highest quality ingredients in an eco- friendly French facility, the product is crafted for all skin types. Working to protect the skin from harmful aggressors while hydrating for the ultimate health plump, Bionassay brings luxury and mindfulness to your skincare regimen.


Photography by: Photo Courtesy: Bionassay