Weekly Recipe: Birria Estilo Aguascalientes By Chef Rick Martinez

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | June 7, 2023 | Food & Drink
If you want to bring the bold flavors of Mexico into your own kitchen, chef Rick Martinez is the man to help.
The third-generation Mexican American has long emphasized the culinary traditions of his familial culture, and he does so by sharing recipes and techniques with at-home cooks just like you.
Whether hosting his workshop A Chef's Guide to Mexican Cooking on the Magnolia network or working as Senior Food Editor at Bon Appetit (for which he won a James Beard Award in 2020), chef Martinez’s mission to share the joy of Mexican food is always at the forefront.
See also: 19 Of The Best Mexican Restaurants Across the U.S.
It’s the central theme of his New York Times bestselling cookbook Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from my Kitchen in Mexico, and ripped from those very pages, you’ll find his recipe for slow-roasted goat in guajillo-ancho broth with tomato and roasted cashews, aka Birria estilo Aguascalientes, for you to try below!
“Cocula, Jalisco, is considered to be the birthplace of birria; a dish originally made by braising goat with herbs, spices, and dried chiles in earthen ovens or in pits underground,” chef Martinez writes in his book. “Today there are countless variations of this dish, some made with guajillo and chile de árbol, which make a rich, velvety broth; and others that have an almost clear brown broth flavored with herbs and spices but few or no dried chiles.”
View this post on Instagram
Chef Martinez traveled to Jalisco’s neighboring state Aguascalientes and found birria made with tomatoes, which added a bit more body, sweetness and acidity. It was there that the following recipe was inspired.
“I walked up to a puesto (food stall) in Mercado Juarez,” he continues, “and saw the owner pulling huge pieces of meat out of a steaming pot and putting it down onto a round wooden board that was slightly hollowed out from years of wear from his knives. His hands moved so quickly, chopping mounds of beautifully tender cooked goat. He added the birria to bowls and topped it off with a hot brick red consommé. He served it with both hot tostadas and tortillas de maíz. It was incredible. The tomatoes were such a good counterpoint to the richness of the goat and added a touch of sweetness that balanced out the heat of the chiles. It was a beautiful morning.”
The recipe below serves 10 and calls for salsa de Chile de Árbol and warm tortillas de maíz, recipes for which are included in the full book. Of course, you can just use your favorite store-bought salsa and tortillas or an at-home recipe you already love, but if you’re interested in the full experience, you can buy Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from my Kitchen in Mexico from penguinrandomhouse.com.
Ingredients:
For serving
Directions:
Follow Chef Martinez online and buy a copy of Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from my Kitchen in Mexico for more delicious Mexican recipes and inspiration.
Photography by: Ren Fuller, Courtesy of Rick Martinez and Penguin Random House