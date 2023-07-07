Black Lion President Robert Rivani Lists His Miami Beach Penthouse For $8.8 Million

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Home & Real Estate Entertainment

Real estate powerhouse Robert Rivani of Black Lion has listed his penthouse at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Miami Beach for $8.8 million with Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman, after paying $7.5 million for it in May of 2022. Supermodel Cindy Crawford and her nightlife mogul husband, Rande Gerber, also call this mid-Beach building home.

The four-bed, five-bath corner residence spans 4,525 square feet, one of the largest in the building with 11-foot ceilings and a media lounge. Floor-to-ceiling windows wrap around the waterfront property with unobstructed views of the bay and ocean from all vantage points.

Outfitted in sleek grays and whites, the penthouse exudes sophistication and modern elegance, epitomized by a custom eat-in kitchen by Boffi that boasts Gaggenau appliances, marble counters and a sizeable walk-in pantry. In the dining room, a blue statement chandelier consisting of small glass structures dangles at the center.

The Piero Lissoni-designed Ritz Carlton Residences boast boutique South Florida living with a private marina, rooftop pool deck with cabanas and poolside grill, meditation garden, Club Garden with a pool table and virtual golf, spa, fitness center, art studio, kid’s room and an elite concierge.

Over the past year alone, Black Lion has secured over $100 million in acquisitions across South Florida, specifically within the restaurant and hospitality sector. These include the space for Gekkō by David Grutman and Bad Bunny, Amara at Paraiso with Chef Michael Schwartz, Wynwood Jungle and the ground floor of Zaha Hadid’s One Thousand Museum—which Rivani recently sold for a $1.5 million gain.

Rivani’s quest to transform South Pointe Drive to a flagship destination has also come full circle with New York-based restaurant Philippe by Philippe Chow signing a 15-year lease to occupy Rivani’s One Ocean ground floor space. The future is looking bright for the Rivani empire.