By: Alexa Shabinsky; Robert Lovi By: Alexa Shabinsky; Robert Lovi | | Culture Food & Drink Style & Beauty

Miami is a melting pot of all cultures, where diversity flourishes in every corner. The city has something for everyone, and if you are not afraid to try new things, you must visit. Black people have influenced many of Miami's iconic historical moments and provided the city with great culture and tradition. Many Black entrepreneurs have come to Miami to start successful businesses that have become staples locals and tourists love to visit. From restaurants, skincare, workout studios, and more, Miami has an abundance of iconic Black-owned small and large businesses. Because supporting local businesses is always important, we have rounded up some must-check-out businesses in Miami so you can indulge and have a great time.

See Also: The Real Housewives of Miami Talk Everything Season 5, Balancing Life And The Magic City

Red Rooster Overtown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Rooster Overtown Restaurant (@roosterovertown)

920 NW 2nd Ave / Website

Chef Marcus Samuelsson and owner-developers Michael Simkins and Derek Fleming opened Red Rooster Overtown in December 2020, and now it has become a staple in the city. The restaurant brings the energy and ethos of the flagship Harlem restaurant to Miami's historic African-American neighborhood, housed in the former "Clyde Killen's Pool Hall" in Overtown, a notable hot spot in the 1960s. Red Rooster Overtown was awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand last year. Here you will find comfort food rooted in traditional African-American Southern classics and infused with the neighborhood's diverse culinary traditions. "More than a restaurant," the venue also provides performance and exhibition space for local musicians and visual artists and meeting space for local community groups. Chef Tristen Epps is in charge of the menu, which includes Red Rooster classics and newly created dishes and drinks that speak to the flavors of Miami's melting pot of culinary traditions, such as Afro-Caribbean and Latin American cuisines. Partner Fleming oversaw the design and construction of the bi-level restaurant, which includes a 209-seat main dining room, an outdoor garden expansive patio, a balcony terrace, and multiple private dining room options..

Rosie’s: The Backyard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie’s (@rosiesmia)

7127 NW 2nd Ave / Website

Rosie's: The Backyard, created and named by Jamila and Akino West, is a popular soul food concept known for Southern-inspired dishes with a nod to the couple's formal culinary training in award-winning kitchens around the world. The restaurant has a quaint and uniquely beautiful dining and patio area and an array of traditional brunch and breakfast dishes for all to enjoy. The restaurant intends to expand this year to a historic home in Little River that is currently being renovated. Stay tuned, but meanwhile, enjoy the fantastic food and vibes this staple offers.

World Famous House Of Mac

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Famous House Of Mac ™ (@worldfamoushouseofmac)

Multiple Locations / Website

With locations in Overtown, Doral and North Miami Beach, World Famous House Of Mac truly lives up to its name. The most beloved menu item is the Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese, which is fully loaded with buffalo chicken, ranch dressing and topped with cheddar jack cheese, bread crumbs and baked until perfectly golden brown.

Conscious Movement Pilates

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conscious Movement Pilates (@cmpilates)

4100 Salzedo St. / Website

Deanndria Mujahid has an extensive background in Pilates and fitness, and opened the doors to Conscious Movement Pilates in 2012. From reformer, tower and chair equipment, these pilates classes are the perfect way to tap into every muscle group.

Sensual Candle Co

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sensual Candle Co. (@sensualcandleco)

Website

Not only are these candles absolutely beautiful, but they smell even better. Bestsellers include Shai which explores notes of lavender, citrus, cedar, musk, amber and oakmoss and 12 (Noon) with notes of mandarin, sea salt, orchid, jasmine, vetiver and labdanum. All candles are made in a coconut wax blend and are hand-poured into their picture-perfect vessels.

Wynwood Parlor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wynwood Parlor (@wynwoodparlor)

1756 N Bayshore Dr. / Website

There is truly nothing better than a gourmet ice cream sandwich, and Wynwood Parlor hits the spot every single time. Star flavors include Chocolate Classic, Birthday Cake and Girl Scout Cookie. If you’re looking for vegan options don’t worry, Wynwood Parlor has got you covered with four classic vegan cookie and ice cream flavors.

NeNe FemHealth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NeNe FemHealth (@nenefemhealth)

20735 NW 2nd Ave. / Website

Nerissa Nefeteri Olugbala founded NeNe FemHealth with an emphasis on providing women with feminine needs that are both toxic-free, while also formulated to ensure health and happiness. This brand embodies what it's like to be a female entrepreneur, as Nefeteri Olugbala handmakes all of the products in-house.

Morgan’s Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgans Restaurant (@morgansmiami)

28 NE 29th St. / Website

Morgan’s Restaurant is a must for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The signature brunch menu is available daily until 5 p.m., serving some of the most delicious and decadent dishes. Crowd favorites and must-orders include Mascarpone and Raspberry Stuffed French Toast, Frittata and Fried Chicken with biscuits and gravy. There is no going home hungry here!

Awash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @awashmiami

19934 NW Second Ave / Website

From the communal-style meals served as single heaping platters to the traditional ceremonial coffee service, Awash honors culinary culture and history. The husband-and-wife owners, Fouad and Eka Wassel hope to impart an authentic experience with each meal at this Miami Gardens restaurant named after Ethiopia's Awash River. Their restaurant brings a little taste of Africa's rich cultural history to Miami. The open, airy dining room filled with low-slung tables called mesobes, each covered with colorful woven cones and matched with squat leather-topped chairs, is a rendition of Ethiopia. A thatched lean-to is also present, where a small charcoal stove is used to pan-roast hand-ground green beans and slowly brewed over hot coals right in front of your eyes. Awash will also transport you through its food, especially the combination platters, which feature a taste of Ethiopia presented in tiny heaps on a large metal tray covered in injera; this spongy bread that doubles as an eating utensil. A place you have to visit.

Chick'N Jones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chick’N Jones (@chicknjones)

1601 Drexel Ave / Website

Amaris Jones, the chef/founder of Chick'N Jones, took inspiration from her childhood to open her spot, especially from the wildly popular fast-casual fried chicken restaurant Chicken George, a small Black-owned franchise outside Baltimore where her family frequently dined in the 1980s. Chick'N Jones honors those memories by creating a legacy based on the same premise: providing soul food that speaks to the soul. The chicken is marinated in mustard, herbs, and spices for 24 hours before being dredged in a flour-and-spice blend and rested for another day before being fried to order in non-GMO, expeller-pressed oil. The former personal chef and event manager for celebrities such as Rick Ross, Chris, Adrienne Bosh, and others offers guests a choice between her traditional fried chicken served with pickled vegetables and a Nashville-inspired hot-honey version served with bread and pickles. Get it in a sandwich, by the bucket, or over a kale salad, and pair it with Jones' grilled green tomatoes for the ultimate soul-food experience.

JACQ'S Skincare

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACQ'S Skincare (@shopjacqs)

61 SW 3rd Ave. / Website

Made just outside of Miami in Dania Beach, JACQ’s Skincare prides itself as a vegan, non-toxic skincare line for women of color. From cleansers, toners, moisturizers, beauty balms and everything in between the brand has worked to have every aspect of the skincare regime covered.

The Gabriel Miami And The Gabriel South Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Gabriel South Beach (@thegabrielsouthbeach)

Multiple Locations / Website

Raoul Thomas founded The Gabriel Miami in Downtown Miami and The Gabriel South Beach on Ocean Drive. Thomas founded and leads CGI Merchant Group, a global investment management firm specializing in real estate and private equity. His Miami-based company formed a $650 million hospitality fund with investors including former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and world-renowned professional boxer and businessman Floyd Mayweather to purchase Hilton Brand hotels such as The Gabriel Miami and The Gabriel South Beach, both of which are part of the Curio Collection by Hilton. Raoul was awarded the 'Hospitality Deal of the Year' award in 2019 for his role in the successful opening of The Gabriel Miami. Raoul founded CGI in 2006 after combining an extensive career in global investment banking and management with a uniquely personal history of living worldwide. Over the last 15 years, he has spearheaded CGI's remarkable growth. Both hotels are great options in the city's most desired areas.

Black Girl Sunscreen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Girl Sunscreen (@blackgirlsunscreen)

Website

Shontay Lundy set out on a mission in 2016 to create a sunscreen that was specifically formulated for women of color. Fast forward to today Black Girl Sunscreen rose to success for its natural ingredients and SPF 30 formulation, the product is available at amazing retailers including Target and Ulta.

Whether you are in the mood for good soul food, brunch, chef-style meals, or a relaxing stay and self-care, we hope you visit all the spots on this list for an unforgettable time. There is nothing sweet than supporting local businesses to continue supporting the city's development. Undoubtedly, these black-owned businesses continue making history in the Miami scene.