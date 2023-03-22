BlackMilk Unveils Sailor Moon Capsule Collection For Anime's 30 Year Anniversary

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Culture Style & Beauty

Who among us hasn’t fantasized about transforming in a swirling rush of pink ribbon, getting dressed for a party the way Sailor Moon and her fabulous warrior friends prepare to battle?

As the world’s most famous and beloved magical girl anime celebrates 30 years of love, friendship and fierce feminine energy, BlackMilk celebrates its enduring legacy with a special capsule collection of tops, skirts, pants, overalls, dresses, robes and more.

See also: Shop Sailor Moon's Shoes, Thanks To This Incredible Jimmy Choo Capsule Collection

It won’t give you the moon magic needed to complete a stunning transformation in sparkles and ribbons, but it will lend you some of the Sailor senshii’s abilities to absolutely slay.

BlackMilk was given official license by Toei Animation to design a wide variety of pieces depicting all the best Sailor Moon iconography and favorite characters, including Sailor Moon, Sailor Mercury, Sailor Mars, Sailor Jupiter, Sailor Venus, the cat companions Luna and Artemis, Tuxedo Mask and Princess Serenity.

The bold prints match the vibrant attitudes of each beloved hero. Who wouldn’t want to rock an adorable jumper with Sailor Moon’s pink bow on the chest, or lounge luxuriously in a Moon Kingdom robe?

The bright pink Sailor Guardians blazer will have you lookin’ cure and ready for business, like you just used the Usagi’s Disguise Pen. We’re totally in love with the two-tone black and white blouse that puts Luna and Artemis on either side of the front.

And if you really want to have the full Sailor Moon transformation experience, the Ribbon Transformation velvet long sleeve bodysuit, longline evil tee dress and short evil tee dress will turn you into a galactic protector in no time.

First created by Naoko Takeuchi as a manga in the early ‘90s, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon is one of the most recognizable animated characters of all time. It's been adapted in a number of TV series, movies, live stage performances, companion novels, video games, tabletop games, theme park attractions and even an ice skating show.

Of course, the most well known version is the Toei Animation anime from the ‘90s. It originally ran in Japan from 1992 to 1996, but was translated and exported to about 40 countries. It tells the story of a young girl who finds herself empowered with magic but also the strength of her friends and the love she shares with others.

Sailor Moon is strong but clumsy, lovable but annoying, a super heroine of incredible power, but also normal, just like you! Her friends and story are relatable, and that’s what makes her charm endure for so many decades and then some.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BlackMilk Clothing (@blackmilkclothing)

No stranger to cool licensed collections, BlackMilk says Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon has long been the most requested crossover in the company’s history, and now it’s yours for the taking.

Shop the full collection and see more of the looks at blackmilkclothing.com. The youma and the haters won’t stand a chance.