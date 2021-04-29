Dock And Dine On Michael Schwartz's Famed Dishes At Sea

Alexa Shabinsky | April 29, 2021 | Food & Drink Lifestyle





Guests enjoying a decadent dinner at sea

INDULGE IN UNPARALLELED LUXURY AS YOU DINE ON CHEF MICHAEL SCHWARTZ’S FAMED DISHES AT SEA.





An aerial view of a Boatsetter yacht

Feel the breeze in your hair and let the ocean waves sway you into pure, uninhibited bliss as you sail aboard a private yacht into the sunset. Even better, dine on exquisite dishes from James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz while doing so. Sound too good to be true? This daydream has become reality thanks to Boatsetter (@boatsetter) and its new on-board dining experience with the chef. As the owner of Genuine Hospitality Group, Schwartz boasts an acclaimed lineup of Miami eateries including Amara at Paraiso, Michael’s Genuine and Harry’s Pizzeria. The only thing that may beat dining at one of his restaurants is enjoying it all at sea. Schwartz’s emphasis on sourcing seasonal ingredients is echoed across this new and exclusive menu available on-deck via Boatsetter only. Relax and unwind as you gaze across the beautiful Miami skyline and dine on tongue-tantalizing dishes such as a local fish ceviche, freshly caught wood oven-roasted grouper and cremoso—one of the many perks of living in the Magic City. Reservations can be made one week in advance through the Boatsetter concierge team. 954.715.4114, concierge@boatsetter.com





Catered plate from chef Michael Schwartz