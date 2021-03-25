Bob Myers Shares 5 Qualities that Separate Winners and Quitters

By Karishhma Ashwin Mago | March 25, 2021 |

Bob Myers is the former CEO of Pillar Technology Group. Having braved many career odds and survived to tell the tale, he shares 5 qualities that separate winners and quitters.

Honesty

"Honesty is an underrated tool. I call it a tool because it can sharpen judgment, improve intuition and enable work-life balance. And the best part? We don’t need mental coaches or gurus or expensive courses to learn about it. The capacity, to be honest, is within everyone. Winners dip into this ocean every day and strive to become more honest as their life progresses.”

Will

“Your will is that aspect within you that integrates your thoughts, emotions, and actions. It's the ability to align your ideas with the effort that’s required to bring them to life. Those who choose to quit are unwilling to put in the effort to make that happen. No one’s saying it’s easy. But a winner knows it’s possible.”

Consciousness

“It’s a word that’s thrown around a lot these days. Unfortunately, often out of context. It’s not only a spiritual term but a power of the spirit that flows into action. By being conscious of why you do what you do and what you don’t, you allow yourself to dwell in the place where clarity reigns. People who quit get caught in the fog that confusion creates. The more they feel unable to clear that out for themselves, the more they are driven to quit the endeavor altogether. A winner, on the other hand, believes in the light at the end of the tunnel. As he/she stumbles through their own cloud of doubt they drink life from that which lies beyond the fog. The destination pays for the journey, and the triumph that’s yet to be, makes the challenges worthwhile.”

Love for work

“If you don’t love the work you do, you will turn your life into a wrestling match between what you need and what you want. And often you’ll find yourself standing in a corner as these two forces play out their agendas within you. In short, lack of love and joy in your work makes for one bad ride. Those who quit often find themselves caught in the wrong job without knowing a way out.”

Challenges

“Winners thrive on challenges. Those who quit are burdened by them and what’s worse are in denial of something that’s life’s shadow.”