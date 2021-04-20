Meet the Man Behind Bodega's Rapid South Florida Expansion Plans

Paige Mastrandrea | April 20, 2021 | Food & Drink Lifestyle Feature Lifestyle Feature Features Featured

Miami's favorite Mexican locale is expanding rapidly throughout South Florida.

If you're from South Florida, you're familiar with the beloved taco & tequila joint with an enticing speakeasy located behind its food stand, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila. Famous for its playful slogans that draw in the late-night crowd paired with its lively DJ sets and sultry ambiance, Bodega never fails to deliver a good time. Since its inception in 2015, the brand has exploded, cementing itself as one of Miami and now Fort Lauderdale's most desired food and nightlife destinations.

Promising great food and drinks and a good time, Bodega has continued to build momentum as it has debuted pop-up locations with Bodega airstreams and soon-to-debut destinations. Most recently, the Bodega brand announced that it would continue at a rapid pace to expand even further throughout South Florida, announcing four new locations in West Palm Beach, Coconut Grove, Aventura and Wynwood. The Aventura and Wynwood locations will serve as the brand's first food-only concept, while the others will offer the full Bodega nightlife experience.

In light of the exciting news, we chatted with one-half of the brains behind the operation, Co-Founder & President of Bodega, Jared Galbut to find out more about the future of Bodega and what we can expect—tacos, tequila and all!

Why did you choose these locations to expand?

We have had such a loyal following in South Florida it was important for us to first expand the concept in our backyard. We first decided on the markets we wanted to be in and then made the decision on whether it would be the full concept or just the taqueria.

When will each recently announced (location) open?

Bodega Taqueria, Aventura is slated to open early summer 2021

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, West Palm Beach is slated to open in Q4 of 2021

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, Coconut Grove is slated to open in Q4 of 2021

Bodega Taqueria, North Beach is slated to open in 2022

Bodega Taqueria, Wynwood is slated to open early summer 2023

Bodega Taqueria, Natiivo Miami is slated to open in 2023

How many more locations should we expect in the next 2 years?

We are aiming to open 10 more Bodega Taqueria’s and five more Taqueria y Tequila’s (full concepts) within the next 24 months. It will be dependent upon availability in all of the new markets; however, we believe we can make it happen. Once we find something we like, we move quickly.

Will you expand outside of Florida?

Currently, we are in the midst of choosing our final locations throughout Florida and have begun looking at other markets that we can expand into in a big way. The goal would be to open up both the full concept and the taqueria in whatever market we enter.

Tell us about the new taqueria-only concept. Why now? How will they differ from the full-service concept?

The taqueria-only concept was really a result of the pandemic as we were forced to shut down our bar but allowed to keep the front open for pickup and delivery. We were nervous, as we didn’t know what to expect. Initially, it was slow but then it took off and we actually grew on the food portion, year over year. It was apparent that the taqueria could stand on its own and needed to grow.

How do juggle so many openings at one time?

We have such an amazing team, and all of this expansion could not be possible without them. Some of the team members have been with us since the inception of Bodega and have seen it through all of the different phases. It’s become a family. It is exciting to finally be able to expand with them, as well as new members of the team, to the next phase of Bodega. We make it a point to overly communicate, stay disciplined and take things step-by-step in order to make sure all of these openings are a success.