BOOK YOUR PRIVATE EVENT AT MEDITERRANEAN HOTSPOT BYBLOS

Created to meet the needs of social and corporate occasions Byblos doubles down on its intimate experience with their back-room lounge area and private event space. The venue features its own private entrance, large bar area and DJ booth with a LED screen backdrop. Fitting a maximum number of 175 people reception style and 60 people seated, the space can be transformed to host an array of events including receptions, seated dinners and private after-parties and can cater food and cocktails from Byblos’ restaurant menu. This venue is a favorite of many celebrities including Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. Union Hosted her birthday/Halloween bash at the venue!

1545 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

(786) 864-2990

byblosmiami.com

@byblosmiami