Thomas Keller's Acclaimed Bistro Bouchon Arrive In Coral Gables

CHEF THOMAS KELLER BRINGS HIS ACCLAIMED EATERY BOUCHON TO CORAL GABLES.



Poulet Roti from Bouchon Miami PHOTO BY DAVID ESCALANTE

Open just in time for the new season, the exalted Bouchon by chef Thomas Keller allures with its irresistible charm in Coral Gables’ historic La Palma building. The iconic chef’s latest outpost delivers quintessential French fare from roast chicken to steak frites under the direction of chef de Cuisine Thomas Castellon—an alum of The Surf Club Restaurant and TAK Room—skillfully executing bistro classics using exceptional ingredients and delivering on the mission of presenting cuisine that is uncomplicated, unpretentious, but authentic and well-crafted. Meanwhile, Director of Beverage Michel Couvreux curates a stellar wine list, plus perfectly mixed French-inspired cocktails for a leisurely apéro hour. Designer Adam D. Tihany channels classic Parisian bistros with a magnificent zinc bar, mosaic floors and surrealist murals by artist Paulin Paris. Gather in the courtyard lined with palm trees or unwind in the private dining room’s intimate ambiance. Bouchon brings Keller’s acclaimed French cuisine to life in an authentic setting, promising to be the hub for Coral Gables’ cosmopolitan crowd this season. 2101 Galiano St., Coral Gables, @bouchon_bistro