Boulud Sud Serves Up A Newly Launched Menu And Happy Hour

Food & Drink, Food & Drink Feature, food,

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Food & Drink, Food & Drink Feature, food,

Boulud Sud, known for its seasonal Mediterranean dishes and elegantly crafted cocktails, serves up a newly launched menu and happy hour featuring the official F1 Miami cocktails.



The Happy Hour spread at Boulud Sud. PHOTO BY MICHELLE MORENO

Since 2011, chef Daniel Boulud’s Boulud Sud has been part of Miami’s culinary fabric, bringing a new level of flavor to its coastal-inspired cuisine. Now launching a new partnership with Glenfiddich and Hendrick’s, this downtown Miami hot spot features an innovative cocktail program complete with aperitif-style refreshers fusing Miami and Mediterranean flavors. In preparation for Miami’s Race Week, sip on the recently launched Apricot Sour, made with Glenfiddich 12, apricot liqueur, lemon juice and simple syrup, shaken and served over ice with a lemon wheel garnish; or the Oasium Fizz, made with Hendricks Oasium, pink grapefruit juice, lime juice, simple syrup, sparkling water and pink grapefruit as a garnish.

Offering a journey of exquisite flavors, savor an array of dishes inspired by the Côte d’Azur Spain, Italy, Greece, Morocco, Tunisia, Lebanon and Turkey. Offering a dynamic fusion, the newly launched menu features a daily happy hour, available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., complete with live DJs. While sitting back and enjoying craft cocktails, dine on small happy hour bites such as ham croquettes and Babaganoush. In addition to the recently launched happy hour, Boulud Sud is introducing new dishes, including the Berkshire pork chop and the Campanelle and chocolate crémeux for a delightful finish to the meal. With its unbeatable combination of specialty cocktails, revamped menu and a dynamic setting, Boulud Sud offers an all-encompassing dining experience. 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami,@bouludsudmiami



The interiors of the restaurant. PHOTO BY MORIS MORENO