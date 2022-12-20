Indulge In BoyChoy, Premium Chinese Fare From The Comfort Of Your Home

By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Food & Drink

Who says you have to leave the comfort of your house to get great Chinese food? Now you can indulge in BoyChoy, a Downtown Miami-based virtual restaurant that offers delicious, soul-warming Chinese delivery and takeout every day of the week.

See Also: Here Are Your 51 Favorite Things Of 2022 In Miami

BoyChoy is a high-end Chinese delivery service located within Novikov Miami. The virtual spot serves a wide range of classic and modern fare, including vegetarian options. Recently, they added some of the buzzy Asian restaurant's best-selling Chinese dishes to BoyChoy's lunch and dinner menus at reduced (but equally delicious) takeout prices.

The eatery is the brainchild of restaurateur Philippe Moullet, Zuma's former global managing director. He is also known for his work with La Petite Maison and, more recently, Novikov Miami, TenTen in Austin, TX, and Neya in the Surfside neighborhood.

"We launched BoyChoy in an effort to provide Chinese food lovers with a selection of the premium dishes they were most craving," Moullet said. "The menu expansion is a result of the increasing demand for the high-end, yet affordable menu we created, which has evolved to include flavors for everyone."

Those who order from Boychoy can indulge in classics, including Spring Rolls, Mongolian Beef, and crispy Peking Duck, or go on a sensory journey with perfectly executed Brussel Sprouts and Crispy Pork, a tempting dish of Thai Black Pepper Beef, or a mildly spicy entree of Sweet and Sour Mango Chicken. The dim sum menu is also popular, with dishes ranging from Duck and Foie Gras to Black Truffle, Chicken and Morel, Spicy Lobster, and Yuzu Miso Black Cod.

BoyChoy has also introduced a new vegetarian menu featuring items such as Robata Citrus Corn, Fresno Ponzu Charred Broccolini, Seaweed Salad, and Sweet Soy Asparagus. Pescatarians can also enjoy the flavors and quality of Novikov favorites such as Yuzu Miso Black Cod and Tamarind Glazed Salmon.

You may also find a dynamic beverage menu, including bottled wine, Soto sake, and sixteen-ounce packs of signature cocktails like Oaxacan Sun, Agave Picante, and Wasabi or Lychee Martini, which compliment the delicious food offerings.

BoyChoy is soon to open a sit-down location, and the details will come out at a later date. Moullet, a branding expert, has imagined a transportive atmosphere that will begin when diners enter the restaurant.

"We've been long looking for the perfect space to set up an experience completely unique to the Miami food scene," Moullet notes. "We want to present Boychoy's diverse, creative food and speakeasy cocktails in an elegant setting, a restaurant with a warm, inviting old world Asian feel."

BoyChoy is located at 300 South Biscayne Boulevard in Downtown Miami. The eatery is available daily from noon to 10:30 p.m. through UberEats and DoorDash. Takeout is also offered via the restaurant's page. For additional information, visit the website.