Brad Kilgore Teams Up With OG Hospitality Group For An Itameshi Pop-Up

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Food & Drink Food & Drink News Latest Food & Drink

Blending Italian and Japanese concepts, culinary powerhouse and James Beard nominee and finalist Brad Kilgore is bringing Oise Ristorante to Wynwood in partnership with OG Hospitality Group.

Bringing a unique spin to classic Italian dishes, the new pop-up will incorporate Japanese flavors, ingredients and techniques for a mouthwatering culinary experience. Set to function as a quick-service concept, Oise’s menu explores new flavors in a laid-back and casual atmosphere.

“When Andrew [Mayer, co-founder of OG Hospitality Group] approached me about partnering, I thought this would be the perfect opportunity to create something approachable, fun and affordable for all types of audiences," says Brad Kilgore. "The menu at Oise is all about exploring new flavors without breaking the bank, we want guests to be able to come back for more and more.”

Menu highlights include the Japanese-inspired Itameshi pizza topped with Italian herbs, scallions, shredded nori and pickled cherry peppers, plus other never-before-seen combinations like the chicken parm katsu sando. Enhance the dining experience with shaved ice topped with pistachio gelato for an eclectic culinary finale. Guests will also be able to enjoy refreshing frozen sake slushies, curated selections of wine, sake and more.

2335 N Miami Ave., Miami, @OiseMiami