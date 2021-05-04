I Do Not Give Up, Never Will –Brandon Rangel

| May 4, 2021 | Sponsored Post

Brandon Rangel is no stranger to the ups and downs of life. Having faced challenging odds – like bankruptcy – in his life, he believes he is prepared for whatever life has to throw at him. As an e-commerce entrepreneur with a successful foreign exchange trading business, Rangel has also dedicated his life to mentoring business people like himself with the skills and knowledge he has learned on his path to success.

“Since 2016, I have been experimenting with several aspects of the business sector. I took on the role of a freight broker to understand that business. Sure enough, the next year, in 2017, I had opened my own nationwide trucking company. I even started generating massive profits in Forex trading for a while. Earlier this year in January, I sold a part of my trucking company and fully focused myself on Forex trading along with e-commerce,” says Rangel. But before he could be successful, he had experienced being broke. Rangel didn’t want anyone else to go through a similar hardship. Therefore, he also started mentoring others and guiding them about the skills and techniques he used to reach the top. Most importantly, he teaches them his basic philosophy: never give up.

When asked why he prefers Forex over other job sectors, his answer is simple, “It is more reliable. There is only a meager chance of failure.” Having personal experience of the market as the owner of a trucking company, Rangel believes that businesses with more loss variables are not worth the risk any way you look at things. So, he preferred Forex and e-commerce because of their freedom with low loss variables for failure.

Brandon Rangel’s way of life is commendable. His efforts to motivate others is informed by his own experiences.