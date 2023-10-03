MasterChef Isreal Winner Brings A Taste Of Tel Aviv To Miami

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Food & Drink drink food Eat

AWARD-WINNING CHEF AND RESTAURATEUR TOM AVIV BRINGS A TASTE OF TEL AVIV TO MIAMI’S BUENA VISTA NEIGHBORHOOD.



Vibrant dinner dishes and cocktails from Branja’s decadent dinner menu. PHOTO BY RUTH KIM

Miami’s culinary scene continues to heat up, serving as a melting pot destination for vibrant cultures from around the world to showcase innovative cuisine. Hailing from Tel Aviv, Israel, MasterChef Israel winner Tom Aviv brings his first U.S. concept to Miami’s Upper Buena Vista shopping center in a warm and inviting space.



Branja’s Courtyard is perfect for dining all year round PHOTO BY RUTH KIM

With a retro-cool feel inspired by Tel Aviv in the 70s, the eatery showcases both charm and authenticity, complete with copper accents throughout and a colorful stained-glass ceiling that sets the scene for outdoor “Cathedral” seating—transporting guests to another place and time. Unique elements like handcrafted terrazzo-top tables and reclaimed synagogue benches make the setting all the more memorable.

Brooklyn Heights Sashimi is one of the restaurant’s standout dishes. PHOTO BY RUTH KIM

At the indoor 12-seat Chef’s Counter, guests are transported back to Miami’s heyday, featuring the iconic bar from the Delano Hotel’s Florida Room that was designed by Lenny Kravitz, and repurposed as the Chef’s Counter. Here, guests can watch the talented culinary team at work creating colorful dishes that span the rainbow featuring bold flavors, Mediterranean spices and lots of heart.



Branja’s Crispy Chic dish. PHOTO BY RUTH KIM

Aviv brings a global perspective to the Israeli menu, fusing international flavors with generational Israeli recipes, utilizing locally sourced ingredients. While the menu changes seasonally, its offerings include vegetable, meat and seafood dishes incorporating the spices from Aviv’s homeland.

MasterChef Israel winner Tom Aviv COURTESY OF BRANJA

Highlights of the menu include Breaking Bread & Dips—homemade za’atar sourdough with sweet, savory and spicy dipping sauces—Falafish, a surprisingly light and tongue-tantalizing mix of falafel, fisherman’s catch and lemon pepper dip; plus standout mains like the TukTuk Kebab, made with house-ground beef or the Orthodox Steak. For dessert, the meal is complete with the signature Halva Crack Pie, which will leave you dreaming of your next visit. 5010 NE 2nd Ave Unit 201, @branjamiami



Tuktuk kebab from Branja. PHOTO BY RUTH KIM