Brian Dalmaso Talks About Working With Bob Proctor, The Power Of Gratitude And More  

| April 23, 2021 | Sponsored Post

It is possible that we don’t give enough thought to the people and things that inspire and motivate us in life. It could be the smallest thing that gives you that much-needed nudge to take the leap. This is especially true for professional journeys.

Along with being a mentor and philanthropist, Brian Dalmaso is many things. He has a background in engineering, architecture, and software, and has worked as a contractor, a consultant, and is one of the top earners in network marketing. He is also a strong believer in the power of gratitude, and it’s safe to say we’re not always so grateful.

Over the course of his career, Dalmaso has won top recruiter and top mentor at Viridian Energy. He was also the top mentor at VIV Sustainable Lifestyle Co., and he has built his career on personal growth and development.

Ultimately, teaching people is his purpose. For Dalmaso, it is extremely fulfilling to educate as many people as possible on how the world works. He specializes in helping others understand the world of the wealthy—how they make it there, think, and operate.

Having dabbled in a few things over the course of his career, Dalmaso came upon Bob Proctor, who would eventually become his mentor and change his outlook on life. It is through Proctor’s influence that Dalmaso switched lanes into teaching and consulting.

From his interactions with Proctor’s material and observing the world, he quickly realized that mindset training was a huge missing gap in the world. He found his purpose in teaching mindset training at a deep level and at affordable rates to help many people in their lives.

Dalmaso is passionate about helping people live fulfilling lives. He helps people embrace their journey and change their mindset to accommodate opportunities in their path. He is also extremely focused on teaching the masses the power of gratitude and the power of giving, even for small things.

Just like Bob Proctor helped change his life, Dalmaso hopes to positively influence many people’s lives—to help them learn about the power of their mindset and get access to mindset training at affordable rates.

It doesn’t matter where you get your inspiration; it matters that your mindset is ready to embrace it and run with it. Dalmaso emphasizes the importance of investing in yourself and personal growth. He also reminds people that it’s not always about taking and receiving but also giving.