Brickell City Centre Owns The Block With Six New Dining Concepts

If you’re planning on spending the weekend in Brickell, you need not look further than the 4.9-million-square-foot community hub that is Brickell City Centre (BCC). Developed by Swire Properties, the billion-dollar, mixed-use development is the beating heart of Miami’s financial district, with four floors of dining, entertainment, shopping and culture converging in Miami’s fastest-growing neighborhood.

You could stay in the EAST hotel, shop at Saks Fifth Avenue, grab lunch at Casa Tua Cucina, see a movie at CMX Cinemas, get drinks at Sugar and finish off the day with dinner at The Henry, BCC’s new neighborhood restaurant. Within a span of less than a year, BCC will have welcomed six new food and beverage tenants, bringing a total of 18 dining concepts to Brickell. In a mix of both upscale and fast-casual outposts, The Henry, Café Americano, Motek, Starbucks, Miu’s Tea and Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer join the booming BCC roster.

Since its opening this past summer, The Henry has already become a vibrant, all-day destination by multi-James Beard award-nominated restaurateur Sam Fox. Visitors can grab a smoothie or coffee from the Ventanita or sit down for a full brunch to fuel up before an afternoon of retail therapy. Café Americano now operates as BCC’s contemporary, Latin-inspired diner, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner in airy environs.

An urban shopping mall is only as good as its coffee offerings, which now includes Starbucks. This location is unique to BCC, featuring a carved wood façade conceptualized by the Starbucks headquarters’ design team. Coffee isn’t the only energy boost visitors will stumble upon—Miami’s very own Miu Tea expands to Brickell this fall, continuing to serve their famed Milk Teas, Iced Tea Lattes, matchas and fruity beverages.

In a huge move for Miami’s beloved Mediterranean, kosher-friendly eatery, Motek is set to open its fourth and largest location to date, in the spot that previously belonged to Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery & Kitchen. The brand’s legendary South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash-winning “Arayes” burger will be on offer, in addition to freshly-baked goods hailing directly from the in-house bakery that is unique to the Brickell location.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is officially set to open their first Florida location in 2024 in none other than BCC, bringing the old-school NYC luncheonette concept to Miami’s bustling center. Expect indulgent milkshakes and a core menu of burgers with some Miami-specific salads and extraneous touches in mind.

And in typical Brickell fashion, these culinary offerings will have ample outdoor patio seating, maintaining the neighborhood’s signature European-style walkability and the outdoor dining trend that continue to surge since the pandemic.