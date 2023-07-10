The Ultimate Brickell Guide

By: Chase Finizio By: Chase Finizio | | Food & Drink Guide

Brickell, one of Miami’s most exciting cities, is a must-visit for anyone planning a vacation or even a staycation. From where to stay to the most iconic restaurants, we have got you covered on all there is to do.

Where to stay?

Kimpton Epic Hotel

As one of Miami’s premiere destinations, The Kimpton Epic does not disappoint. The newly renovated hotel is in Brickell’s most popular waterfront area. Guests can admire the gorgeous ocean views from one of the two sky-high pools or their delicious rooftop restaurant, Area 31. The famous Kimpton boutique flair would not be complete without one of Miami’s most recognizable chain restaurants, Zuma, a staple in all sushi lover’s diets. 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami/ Website

The East Hotel

Downtown Miami now has a fun, Asian-inspired lifestyle hotel, thanks to East Miami. With palm trees and contemporary art all around, they provide visitors with a calm environment where they may work and play effectively. The East is conveniently located inside the renowned Brickell City Centre, some of the most popular shopping in the city. Their infamous Sugar rooftop is a must-see, as well as the glamorous Tea Room that lies steps away. This hotel has it all, offering guests a world-class hotel experience alongside the city’s hottest dining and nightlife destinations. 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami / Website

SLS Brickell

Panoramic views of Downtown Miami are the SLS Brcikell’s specialty, mesmerizing guests from all over. The white linen aesthetic combined with beautifully drafted guest rooms is designed to give guests a modern feel while still offering the comfort of a home away from home. Chic dining destinations like the iconic Fi’lia in the luxurious SLS Lobby are just an elevator ride away. 1300 S Miami Ave., Miami / Website

Where to eat?

La Mar

Discover the many tastes of Peruvian cuisine at La Mar while taking in the grandeur of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline. The restaurant provides a range of culinary experiences with a menu that includes classic seafood ceviche and elegant novo-Andean cuisine. Hungry guests flock to exclusive group dining and weekend brunch experiences. 500 Brickell Key Drive, Miami / Website

Il Gabbiano

Fine Italian dining and a view, what could be better? Il Gabbiano in Downtown Brickell offers one-of-a-kind Italian cuisine with spectacular views of the Miami River and Biscayne Bay. The menu ranges from charcuterie to some of Miami’s most mouthwatering pasta dishes. There is no doubt the whole family will leave this must-eat spot full. 335 S Biscayne Blvd., Miami / Website

Novikov

As the epitome of a classy dining experience, Novikov is a must-try spot. The well-known Chinese-Japanese concept incorporates its vibrant seafood with a vegetable market display for a unique dining experience. Visitors are encouraged to hand-select the freshest produce from a daily assortment of seasonal ingredients sourced internationally to create delicious dishes. 300 S Biscayne Blvd., Miami / Website

Casa Tua Cucina

Located on the ground floor of Miami’s Brickell City Centre, Casa Tua Cucina offers 10 different highly-curated food stations. With all aspects of an ideal Italian meal, the curated restaurant serves the highest quality and ethically-sourced ingredients. 70 SW Seventh St., Miami / Website

Restaurants with Nightlife

Miami is known for world-class restaurants that don’t stop after dessert. These hot spots offer guests a nightlife scene just steps away from their dinner table.

Komodo, Komodo Lounge

South Asian flair takes on a life of its own with Komodo Miami’s decadent ambiance. The beautifully plated house favorites and extravagant specials are sure to wow. The exciting energy of Brickell flows through the restaurant’s indoor and outdoor seating options. Guests can continue the night at their exclusive lounge, only a staircase away. 801 Brickell Ave, Miami / Website

Marion

Marion Miami is the perfect destination if you’re looking for tables that double as a dance floor. An unforgettable dining experience awaits through the red carpet entrance of the lively restaurant. The friendly staff encourages guests to dance the night away to their exciting music and show combinations. However, diners are sure to find their seats when the irresistible smells of Asian-American dishes line the table. 1111 SW First Ave., Miami / Website

Gekko

Gekko Miami, a Bad Bunny and Groot Hospitality group collaboration, is a one-of-a-kind Japanese-inspired steakhouse. An immersive dining experience awaits inside the dimly lit lounge-style restaurant. Signature sushi rolls, perfectly cooked steaks, and tasteful Japanese classics, the options are endless. Showstopping drinks continue beyond the dinner table; the night continues into the VIP table lounge steps away from your table. 8 SE Eighth St., Miami / Website

Explore Brickell City Centre

In the heart of Brickell lies one of Miami’s most popular shopping destinations. The 5.4 million square foot retail heaven is endless. The four-level shopping center has a store for every family member, from specialty men’s stores to children’s toy stores and women’s designer heaven. The over 12 restaurants that line the walkways are sure to offer a culinary delight or sweet treat for anyone who needs a quick shopping break. 701 S Miami Ave., Miami / Website