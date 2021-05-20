The British Virgin Islands Gives Us Something to Celebrate

| May 20, 2021 | Lifestyle Sponsored Post

After a year unlike any other, the BVI provides an opportunity to find yourself and honor moments you have missed out on. From milestone occasions to once-in-a-lifetime plans, events may feel as if they’ve slipped by — but now is the time to shift into a different mindset and reclaim what’s been missing: celebrating with loved ones in a destination that was worth the wait.

Welcome to the British Virgin Islands, where joy comes naturally. Whether you’re gathering for a long-awaited family reunion or birthday celebration, a do over on a dialed down wedding or finally capturing the magic of your honeymoon. With no better stage for celebration than a private villa in paradise, every element of your vacation can be tailored to your special occasion.

On Virgin Gorda, a secluded island with sapphire waters, experience the elegance of Baraka Point Estate. Considered one of the most exclusive villas in the region, this six-bedroom property runs along a bluff with a private path to the beach. Takeover the property with a group of 16 for a memorable event or reserve a romantic pavilion for two.

On tiny Jost van Dyke, Glass House is an award-winning beach house overlooking White Bay — a stretch of paradise with blue waters that are clear to the depths of the ocean floor and white sands that sink beneath your toes. With four bedrooms that accommodate up to 12 guests, this is your time to simply relax or create the meaningful celebration that you’ve been dreaming about all this time.

Perched on the highest peak of Eustatia Island, Villa Far Niente is known for its panoramic views. A two-bedroom space is ideal for a family vacation or a romantic escape, where you can plunge into the infinity pool and soak up the sun on the patio. Only accessible by boat, helicopter or private jet, Eustatia Island provides seclusion and privacy — and the island is a jumping-off point for some of the world’s most rewarding water sports and activities.

On popular Tortola, Tinagalyo is a special kind of retreat. State-of-the-art amenities belie the sheer relaxation that washes over you as you take in views of surrounding islands and curl up in a sunny lounging alcove tucked within the property. Seven bright buildings make up this welcoming space where you can enjoy a modern kitchen and wide-open entertaining spaces — a perfect place for a wedding party or friends reunion, perhaps?

Across the BVI you can explore more than 60 breezy islands, islets and atolls. The waters are teeming with marine life as you go snorkeling in The Baths or diving among a shipwreck. Prefer views from above? Ascend to the lookout tower atop Gorda Peak or go zip lining over a canopy for views of Tortola and beyond.

The British Virgin Islands are open to all vaccinated travelers and can fulfill your every need as you create fresh new memories and celebrate moments together. Take this time to enjoy the beauty of BVI Love.