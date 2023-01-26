Browse, Borrow, Wear, Return

By Beekman New York By Beekman New York | | Sponsored Post Style & Beauty

Experience the world of Beekman New York, the premier fine jewelry rental service with a personalized concierge and styling team, providing access to over 1,000 pieces from Cartier, Bvigari, Tiffany & Co, Van Cleef and Arpels, David Webb, and more.

Whether you are an experienced jewelry collector, or simply love jewelry, Beekman New York is the ultimate destination for discovery and access to a fantastic vault of iconic jewelry. We invite you to explore our curated collections of one-of-a-kind luxury fine jewelry pieces available to borrow for your next special occasion. Our iconic and phenomenal jewelry collection includes exceptional gemstones - natural diamonds, Burma rubies, sapphires, and emeralds.

Fashion emergency? Beekman New York offers personalized consultation, styling, and planning of your jewelry wardrobe to suit party, wedding, gala or vacation outfits and needs! Our concierge team is available to ensure that you have a seamless experience from start to finish.

How does it work? Simple!

Browse our collection online directly at www.beekmannyc.com

Borrow select your pieces and your rental period. One-time rentals are offered for a minimum of three days and up to eight days.

Wear we ship to you via insured carrier. You receive and enjoy!

Return when it is time to return, apply the label and drop off at one of our nearby carrier locations.

Excited for even more jewels? Consider our membership plan. Membership allows our community to enjoy our spectacular luxury fine jewelry for shorter or longer periods of time and at a deeper level, with access to special pieces, preferred pricing on extended borrows, reduced minimum rental times, and more!