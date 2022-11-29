Brugal 1888 Reveals Miami Artist Collaboration With Alexander Mijares During Art Basel 2022

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Food & Drink drink

Brugal 1888, the award-winning premium Dominican rum, is collaborating with Miami artist Alexander Mijares in time for Art Basel 2022. Unveiling the brand's limited-edition bottle collection, Mijares draws parallels between the rum’s history and his own, displaying symbolism of unwavering familial love, Latin Culture, passion and Miami’s vibrant culture.



Photo Courtesy: Brugal 1888

“Our collaboration with Alexander Mijares is an expression of passion, legacy and the never-ending pursuit to evolve one’s craft,” shares Jassil Villanueva Quintana, Brugal 1888’s Maestra Ronera. “It is an honor to tell our family’s story through such artistic expression and in a way that celebrates the vibrancy of our Latin community at large.”

Unveiled for the first time at a closed VIP event at The Upside at Moxy Miami South Beach, the bottles display themes of family, legacy and travel.

The 11 one-of-a-kind bottles will be unveiled to the public at the Perez Art Museum’s Annual Art Basel Celebration on Dec. 1. Eight of the bottles will be made available for public purchase – seven for general sales and one to be sold at auction, with proceeds benefiting Special Compass, helping those with disabilities follow their passions and navigate their lives.

One bottle in particular, “Brugal Passion,” will be auctioned, with proceeds going toward the South Florida-based organization Special Compass. This bottle is the only one that features an original hand-shaped sculpture.

Inspired by the rum’s 134-year history, Mijares created 11 beautiful bottles displaying the beauty of rum making, the magic of the Dominican Republic and more. The limited art collection depicts important elements of the rum, such as sugarcane, family, music, even the Dominican landscape and more.

Photo Courtesy: Brugal 1888

“Discovering the parallels between the Brugal family and my own demonstrated a larger story of connection that exists across Latin culture,” noted Mijares.

Through his art, Mijares depicts stories that also honor Miami’s history.

“It is a place that beats deep in my heart. With its many Latin roots and movements, beaches, colors, people and tropical weather, Miami speaks volumes of Latin dynamism,” Mijares said.

This is the rum brand’s second artist series, following a 2021 collection with artist Cesar Menchaca which featured 18 bottles encased in Huichol art designed by Menchaca. For more information on Brugal and the Artist Collaboration Series, please visit here.

Photo Courtesy: Brugal 1888