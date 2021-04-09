A Man of Many Talents: Taking a Closer Look at Business Prodigy Billy Carson's Many Roles

by Karishhma Ashwin | April 9, 2021 | People Sponsored Post

The “serial entrepreneur” tag is gradually becoming a popular title; it describes entrepreneurs who don’t stop at one business pursuit and create a tower of achievements and accolades. Billy Carson is the quintessential serial entrepreneur, who has also earned the title of being “a man of many talents”. Here, we take a closer look at his different roles.

One of Carson’s most prominent roles is being the founder of the online TV streaming platform, 4biddenknowledge TV, which explores the mysteries and curiosities of the universe. 4biddenknowledge TV has been gaining prominence for being a fascinating alternative to giant streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. Those big-name streaming platforms are filled with movie and drama titles, but they have little to offer the scientifically curious mind. Another role that Carson holds is that of a TV host; he serves as the host of dozens of shows on another video streaming service, Gaia TV, where he takes viewers on an informative journey through the world of science, ancient civilizations, and astrophysics. One of the shows to which Carson lends his knowledge is Ancient Civilizations, a show which explores the origins and secrets of civilization and highlights from forgotten history. Carson is involved with several shows on the Gaia TV network that pertain to the mysteries of space; these shows explore developing technologies used in space, and their creation and origins. Carson has a passionate fascination with space and he indulges it in another of his many roles, as he proudly holds the title of the CEO of the ‘First Class Space Agency’, which is a space research and development agency based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Of his decision to take on many varied roles, all of which explore the mysteries of the world, he says, “I strive to unravel the mysteries of the universe through my work on 4biddenknowledge TV and the shows that I currently host, and bring these mysteries closer to people around the world.”

Of all of the roles that Billy Carson embodies, being the founder of The First Class Space Agency is considered one of the most monumental, given that its creation will affect the progression of our understanding of space. Carson founded the non-profit organization in 2014 and it is now an officially registered approved entity with the European Space Agency and NASA. The agency doesn’t have launch capabilities, it instead devotes its time and resources to the research and development of alternative propulsion systems and zero-point energy devices.

You will find many serial entrepreneurs in today’s modern world, but very few of them can say that their many endeavors are helping to shape the future of our world.