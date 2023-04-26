Best Sites For Buying Instagram Followers: 2023 Updated

By LikeSMM By LikeSMM | | Lifestyle Sponsored Post

More business is conducted online than ever before, especially because the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the way we live.

Every organization, regardless of the industry they are involved in or the market they serve, now requires a reputable social media presence, particularly on Instagram. The challenge, however, is how to quickly acquire hundreds or thousands of followers.

One way is to invest time into creating large numbers of IG posts and stories, finding other users who might be interested in your content, and gradually persuading them to follow you. That’s incredibly time-consuming, though, and might not ever yield the results you need.

A better alternative is to purchase Instagram followers, which will take no more than a few minutes and only a few dollars. That will cause a rapid increase in your follower count, giving your IG presence more authority.

That additional authority will trigger IG’s algorithms, telling the system to show your posts to a much larger number of other users. When those organic users view and like your posts, and follow your account, you’ll find your Instagram account soaring in popularity.

To maximize your return on investment, we recommend Twicsy as the best site where you can buy Instagram followers in 2023. Other secure and honest sites offer similar services, and we’ve included them in our list of the top 20 choices.

And after that list, keep reading. We’ll explain the best ways to use these providers.

Where to Buy the Best Instagram Followers Right Now

Cream of the Crop

1. Twicsy

Twicsy is the real deal when it comes to buying Instagram followers, and sites like Men's Journal, 303Mag, and Delco Times agree. If you're ready to boost your IG game, Twicsy is the way to go. They've been the top Instagram growth service since 2020 and for good reason.

You can grab anywhere from 100-5000 new, high-quality followers instantly and prices start at under $3.00. But the best part? Twicsy's followers are all real people, unlike a lot of the shady services out there that use bots to give you fake followers that Instagram will eventually delete. Twicsy's followers come from actual accounts, so they'll stick around and help you achieve the influence you want.

The buying process is quick and easy, and you can pay with a credit or debit card (PayPal is coming soon). Your new followers will start showing up in your account almost immediately, or you can opt for a slower delivery for a more natural look. And if you need help, their customer service is on point and ready to assist with any questions or to create a custom package for you. Plus, they also sell Instagram likes and views.

Twicsy's services have helped many well-known Instagrammers quickly become popular and influential.

Buy real Instagram followers from Twicsy now

2. Buzzoid

Buzzoid is one of Twicsy's top competitors and they specialize in providing large numbers of real Instagram followers - up to 20,000 with one easy order. They also offer a variety of IG views and likes packages.

All of Buzzoid's followers are from authentic Instagram accounts, so they won't be deleted and your account won't get in trouble. The more followers you have, the more likely Instagram is to show your videos to a wider audience, and the more likely new viewers will follow you.

The team at Buzzoid is helpful and knowledgeable and can give you suggestions on how to boost your Instagram presence by using their different offerings. And they can even supply recurring engagements to keep your account growing month after month.

Buy authentic Instagram followers from Buzzoid now

3. Rushmax

If you're looking for a service that delivers real Instagram followers incredibly fast, Rushmax is your go-to service.

They promise to have your new followers showing up in your account within 60 seconds of ordering, and guarantee full delivery within 24 hours. You don't have to worry about fake followers or bots here, and packages start at just a few bucks. They can supply Instagram likes and views too, all at the same affordable prices.

With over 100,000 happy customers, it's no surprise that Rushmax is building its business quickly.

Buy real Instagram followers from Rushmax now

4. TokMatik

TokMatik offers real Instagram followers at a very reasonable price. They might not be the cheapest option out there, but you can trust that their followers are active and won't get deleted by Instagram.

The company's team of experts can help you with your marketing campaign, and their support team is always happy to give advice. They have a helpful blog with tips on how to maximize the value of your purchased follows and how to make the most of your posts.

Investing a few bucks to boost your Instagram presence is a smart move, and TokMatik makes it easy and affordable.

Buy Real Instagram Followers from TokMatik Now

Best Alternatives for Buying Instagram Followers

5. Followers.io

Followers.io says that its Instagram followers aren’t just real, they’re from the “best audience” for your account. Even if that doesn’t happen, the IG followers are high-quality and you can spread them out over time or have them delivered immediately. They’re also featured in many other “best sites to buy Instagram followers” lists.

6. Viralyft

There’s nothing particularly noteworthy about Viralyft, but they deliver a solid product: real Instagram follows, likes and follows, and the same engagements for many other platforms. Their pricing is affordable and delivery is fast.

7. LeoBoost

We don’t know who Leo is, but he charges higher than normal prices for Instagram followers. The quality of the service is good, however, and delivery is fast. One note: if you’re looking for Instagram comments from real accounts, LeoBoost is one of the few providers that can deliver them.

8. Fluidbuzz

When you pay lower prices, you always worry about quality. Fluidbuzz is one of the least-expensive options on this list, but their Instagram followers are real and pretty good quality. They’ll also provide drip delivery if you like.

9. Stormlikes

Stormlikes is one of the pioneers of social media marketing services. They quickly deliver as many as 10,000 Instagram followers from real users, and also offer likes and views in separate packages. Delivery is quick, customer service is good, and prices are reasonable.

10. InstaPowerful

This provider’s IG followers aren’t more “powerful” than those delivered by other providers selling real engagements, but they’re quality follows at good prices. They sell similar services (follows, likes, views) for YouTube, TikTok and Twitter, too. Just be aware they only communicate via email.

11. SocialPros

You have to be careful when you order authentic Instagram followers from SocialPros. Their prices are competitive if you buy smaller numbers of followers, but their prices become higher than other services’ if you order a lot of them. They’ll email you while your order is in process to tell you how things are going, a nice touch.

12. Krootez

We assume that IG followers from “former real people accounts” means that the engagements are real. In any event, they work just fine although they cost a bit more than you’d pay many other providers. You can also buy monthly subscriptions for a continued influx of new followers.

13. Social Viral

Instagram is just one of the platforms that Social Viral services, but their IG followers are fairly priced and from legitimate accounts. Delivery begins soon after your order, and their support team is fast to respond to inquiries or problems.

14. PremLike

Sometimes “average” is a good thing. PremLike’s prices for Instagram followers are just about average, as is the quality of their real engagements. Nothing great, nothing bad, just reliable and worth checking out. They sell views and likes, too.

15. Kicksta

You have to pay more for this service, and it works in a very different way. You subscribe for a month or longer (prices start around 50 bucks) and they slowly deliver real Instagram likes. Why likes? They say that’s the best way they’ve found to generate organic followers that really want to follow your account. Many clients love them.

16. GoViral Prime

GoViral Prime can deliver more followers at one time than most other social media services. Their packages go as high as 20,000 followers (and they don’t sell fewer than 200), and the prices are somewhat higher than most competitors.

17. Likes.io

This social media veteran service has been delivering high-quality Instagram followers, likes and views for many years. They’ll replace lost followers without a fee, and their prices are in line with the market.

18. SocialShaft

We’d recommend this provider more strongly for IG likes because that’s the focus of their business. Their real followers packages are good too, but they’re expensive. They do deliver a bit slower than other services, too, usually starting within half an hour.

19. GPC.fm

There are so many fly-by-night social media services out there that some people are reluctant to shell out even a few bucks to try them. GPC.fm has a package for those folks: 20 followers for a little over one dollar. We wouldn’t recommend it, though, because their followers are worth paying for a bigger package.

20. Qube Views

This provider works like most of the others on this list, but they can accommodate people who want as many as 50,000 real followers in one shot. You might think that’s asking for your account to be put into danger, but they promise to replace any followers that disappear.

21. Growthoid

You’ll pay for a month of slower growth (you can subscribe for longer, of course), with no guarantee of how many followers you’ll receive from the network of participating users. That doesn’t necessarily sound promising, but many of their customers prefer this approach because it’s measured growth that may look more natural.

22. Trollishly

Trollishly works the way we’ve so often described: they deliver authentic followers within a day or so, and their prices are slightly lower than the average package others sell. They can only deliver 10,000 followers at a time, though. If you want likes and views for IG Reels, they sell those too.

23. Use Viral

Use Viral provides likes, views, and other engagements for 17 different social media platforms, with Instagram just one of them. They let you choose between followers and "targeted" followers, with pricing and delivery time standard for the industry.

24. FriendlyLikes

You may be surprised when you compare FriendlyLikes’ prices to other providers, but they’re higher for a reason. This service works primarily with social media marketing agencies, who are used to paying higher prices and passing them on to clients. Even so, the IG followers are real and the customer service is great.

25. BuzzVoice

BuzzVoice is a welcome change for customers who like to pay by Bitcoin; they’re one of the few social media providers that accept that method of payment. Their Instagram followers are real and reasonably priced, and they also provide services for Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook.

26. Nitreo

Here's one more monthly product, priced similarly to the others we've mentioned. You give them your IG name and niche, and they find targeted likes and follows for your account. They do admit that they use AI for most of the work they do, though.