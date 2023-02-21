Experience The Luxurious BVLGARI Hotel On Miami Beach

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Travel

BVLGARI HOTEL MIAMI BEACH BRINGS THE LUXURY ITALIAN HOUSE’S FIRST-EVER U.S. HOTEL TO THE CITY’S SANDY SHORES.

Rendering of BVLGARI Hotel Miami Beach’s poolside area PHOTO COURTESY OF BVLGARI HOTELS & RESORTS

As Miami grows into a world-class destination hot spot, one of the world’s leading luxury brands is bringing its hospitality game to Miami Beach. Offering timeless luxury, the BVLGARI Hotel Miami Beach will deliver flawless service and the utmost comfort to our Magic City. Set to be the brand’s first U.S. hotel, the elite property brings eyes from around the world right to Miami’s sands. Working with luxurious materials and fashionable, custom details, the new destination will bring the essence of South Beach paired with the distinct BVLGARI aesthetic, attracting audiences from around the world. Designed by international architects Antonio Citterio and Patricia Viel, the property will include stellar amenities such as 100 distinct and exclusive rooms and suites, a spa and fitness center, a pool, restaurant and a lounge. “Miami has emerged as a premier, global luxury destination with guests from Europe, Italy in particular, South America and the Middle East, among other regions,” notes Silvio Ursini, the executive vice president of BVLGARI Group. With a desire for international style and elegance paired with world-class hospitality experiences, hotel guests will come together as one in the heart of Miami Beach, with the anticipated project slated to open in 2024. 100 21st St., Miami Beach, @bulgarihotels