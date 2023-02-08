Cabernet With Battier Returns To Provide Resources For Education Of Underserved Youth

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Events Celebrity

NBA LEGEND SHANE BATTIER RETURNS TO HOST HIS ANNUAL PHILANTHROPIC EVENT, CABERNET WITH BATTIER.



Shane and Heidi Battier at a previous Cabernet with Battier event EVENT PHOTO COURTESY OF ALCHEMY AGENCY

Off the NBA court, Shane Battier (@shanebattier) and wife Heidi have dedicated their latest endeavors to benefiting their charity, Battier Take Charge Foundation, which provides resources for the development and education of underserved youth and teens. The organization focuses on areas including Miami, Detroit, Houston and Camden, N.J., and through events like the upcoming Cabernet with Battier on Feb. 4, the couple has made great strides to help empower these children to reach their highest potential.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Cabernet with Battier back for a third year to marry great people, delicious food and incredible wines for a cause that means so much to us,” says Battier. “Our first two events raised over $400,000, and we are hoping to make this year’s event the most successful yet—as well as the most fun! Through Battier Take Charge, Heidi and I are committed to providing dynamic educational resources for incredibly deserving young scholars right here in our own backyard. Our programs provide them with the tools they need to build the lives of their dreams.”



Cabernet with Battier combines philanthropy with decadent food and beverages, benefiting the Battier Take Charge Foundation, which works to support underserved youth and teens through development and education. PHOTOS COURTESY OF ALCHEMY AGENCY

On deck for this year’s iteration, guests can expect to sip from a lineup of the best vineyards they’ve had to date, perfectly paired with the eastern Mediterranean cuisine from Byblos.

“Our auction items [this year] feature once-in-a-lifetime experiences, and we’ve really upped the ante for karaoke—guests will get to live out their rock star dreams performing with a full live band!” Battier previews.

Set to deliver fine wine and cuisine along with a heartwarming day of giving back to some of the country’s most deserving youth, Cabernet with Battier is one of this month’s most anticipated events.



Says Battier, “Cabernet with Battier is a night of connecting and celebrating with people who share our goal to create educational opportunities for incredibly deserving students. We hope to raise the funds to support full college scholarships for a new cohort of GUIDE students in Miami, and continue the growth our programs have experienced as a result of this event the past few years.” For more information and to purchase tickets, visit battiertakecharge.org.